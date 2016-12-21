JeffCo Public School Board won't renew superintendent Dan McMinimee's contract

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – The Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent won’t have a job with the district come June 30, 2017.

Dan McMinimee’s three-year contract will not be renewed, the board announced Tuesday. Members did not reveal what led them to this decision but said in a news release that it wanted to go in a different direction.

“It was clear during our executive sessions that the board felt we should explore our options to support the vision and direction of our school district,” said Board President Ron Mitchell. “This is a very difficult discussion, especially since Dan has led Jeffco Public Schools through some challenging times and we all appreciate his work.”

The board will meet on Jan. 12 to decide whether to start a search process for a new superintendent.

