How much snow will Denver, Front Range get in the coming snow storm?

DENVER – Just when you thought Colorado might have avoided its usual late-season snow storm, we have another moving in Friday that is expected to drop several inches in the Denver area and up to a foot or more in the mountains.
Winter weather advisories are in effect already, and the mountains are likely to see a couple of inches of snow overnight into Friday.
But the bulk of the storm will hit starting Friday morning, when a cold front moves south from Wyoming, which will drop temperatures by 10 or more degrees and bring in more moisture to Colorado.
All of you who decided to plant your gardens during last weekend’s beautiful weather might be re-planting again after this weekend. But if you're able, suspend a blanket over your garden to protect the heavy snow from weighing your plants down and freezing them. Buckets also work for smaller plants.
Also be sure to wrap your exposed outside pipes and to turn the basement water off for any sprinkler systems to be sure the pipes don't burst.
The storm is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Denver metro area, and between 6 and 12 inches in the mountains, with some higher elevations possibly getting more than a foot.
A winter storm watch has been issued for the Palmer Divide, as well as parts of Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties, meaning up to a foot of snow is possible.
In Denver, highs will be in the 40s on Friday, then only in the high 30s on Saturday. Lows on both days are expected to be in the mid- to low-20s.