Longmont man takes down anti-Muslim sign after complaints

Associated Press
8:02 PM, Jan 6, 2017
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 10.0px Verdana; color: #888888; -webkit-text-stroke: #888888} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} Harry McNevin, who lives along 17th Avenue in Longmont, on Thursday removed this sign from his front yard. ( Lewis Geyer / Staff Photogrpaher )

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A Longmont man who put a sign in his yard bearing an anti-Muslim message has taken it down.

The Daily Times-Call reports that 83-year-old Harry McNevin removed the sign Thursday after complaints that the signs was offensive, though police and prosecutors said the message was protected by the First Amendment.

The sign had read "Muslim's kill Muslim's (sic) if they don't agree. Where does that leave you, 'infidel.'"

McNevin had said the sign was supposed to be a wake-up call for Americans to realize that Muslims are "not our friends."

Longmont Public Safety Chief Mike Butler and Community and Neighborhood Resources Manager Carmen Ramirez visited McNevin on Monday to ask him to remove the sign after community members complained.

