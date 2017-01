Getting back to the gym? These are the 5 tips you should follow

At the beginning of every new year, most of us make resolutions. Whether it is exercising more or eating healthier, we set these goals to better ourselves.

It can be tough to get back in shape when you have not hit the weights in a while. As we approach our New Year New You Expo, we have some advice for those who are getting back in their routine.

1. Start slow

All too often we have great aspirations of working out especially with a new goal in mind. When we do not ease ourselves back into a rhythm, we will get uncomfortably sore following our first few workouts. Avoid putting such stress on your muscles so you do not get burned out or injured.

2. Warm up and cool down

These are equally important, but for different reasons. The warm-up prepares the body for strenuous activity, while the main aim of the cool down is to promote recovery and return the body to a pre-exercise.

3. Proper form

This is important for training at all levels. Proper form considers the angles of movement, range of motion and many other factors that all contribute to a training session.

4. Consistency

Getting into a routine will allow you stay focused on your goals. Ranging from what exercises you do to how often you do them, consistency is what drives your motor even on the days you are not feeling your best.

5. Fuel your body properly

In addition to working out, you will see even better results when you eat healthy. To treat your body properly, it is important to take in the right nutrients before, during and after your time in the gym.

You can learn more about The Joint and Whole Food Market at our New Year New You Expo on Jan. 28. The FREE event will give you the opportunity to learn from health, finance and other experts so you can stay on track.

