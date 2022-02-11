Watch
Simplemost

Actions

You Can Get 10 Custom Vinyl Stickers For $1

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Sticker Mule
<a href="https://www.stickermule.com/uses/laptop-stickers">Sticker Mule</a>
You Can Get 10 Custom Vinyl Stickers For $1
Posted at 4:30 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:22:30-05

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to personalizing stickers, the possibilities are endless. Got a cute picture of your dog taking a nap? Turn it into a sticker. Looking for something unique to add to your kids’ craft supply kits? Stickers! Starting a new business? Print your company’s logo as a sticker and slap it on your water bottle, laptop, iPhone case, snowboard or car bumper, and help get your brand out into the world (and in a fun way)!

These days, it’s super easy to turn your favorite photos or your company’s logos into a sheet of stickers. And now, for a limited time, Sticker Mule is running a great deal that lets you order 10 custom die-cut vinyl stickers for only $1. This is a huge savings: Normally, the stickers are $20. And the stickers will ship for free! You don’t even need a promotion or coupon code for the discount.

Curious how creating your own stickers works? It’s a pretty seamless process. You can go to Sticker Mule and sign up for an account. Once your account has been verified, upload an image — like an illustration, photo or company logo. You’ll choose a size — for this particular sticker deal it’s 3 inches by 3 inches. Then, you’ll get a proof to review. You can request changes should you notice anything is off. After that, your custom stickers are printed and shipped to you within four days for free.

Sticker Mule deal
Sticker Mule

A bonus: The thick, durable vinyl on these die-cut stickers is weather- and scratch-resistant. They easily stand up to the elements, so don’t worry if you use them to decorate your Nalgene water bottle, which gets caught in a rainstorm with you while you’re out hiking. Hip2Save customers who have purchased them say the stickers are dishwasher-safe and extremely sturdy.

Got an image in mind that you want to turn into a sticker? Hurry up and get on this deal now because it won’t be one that — well, sticks around — for long!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Simplemost