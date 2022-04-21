You Can Enter To Win A Barbie Dream Camper Vacation

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you ever played with Barbie dolls, then you probably remember the fabulous Barbie Dream Camper. Remember daydreaming about rolling up to the beach in the coolest RV on the planet, all decked out with everything you could ever want to have the best day ever? Well, now those childhood dreams can come true with a chance to win a vacation in a life-sized Barbie Dream Camper!

That’s right, from now through April 23, you can enter to win a 3-day, 2-night vacation in the Barbie Ultimate Dream Camp Experience Sweepstakes from sponsor Camp, a family experience company, and its partner, RVshare.

This luxurious 30-foot mobile home has many of the features inspired by the original Barbie Dream Camper Vehicle Playset. From the iconic Barbie pink color and logo to the kitchen, dining area, sleeping area and even games and toys, anyone who rents a stay at the Barbie DreamCamper through RVShare.com will feel like they are living the high life.

Located at the Bonelli Bluff campground near San Dimas, California, the Barbie DreamCamper comes with a furnished kitchen complete with a stovetop, oven and refrigerator. There’s a pop-open canopy that creates an “expanded outdoor living room.” Or, you can choose to eat inside at the dinette table which has seating for up to 4 people. All the dinnerware, toiletries and accessories you need are included for your vacation convenience.

The Grand Prize package is for a stay from April 29-May 1, 2022. So, if you’re ready and willing to head out to California during that time, you could win the following, worth a total of $2,305:

A 3-day/2-night stay in the stationary Barbie DreamCamper for the winner and up to 3 guests

A Barbie Camper Pop-Up Play Tent and other merchandise

One RVshare prize pack

One Camp gift pack, including a $500 Visa gift card for the winner to help offset the cost of travel and food.

To enter the sweepstakes, simply visit the official contest website and submit your email address by 11:59 p.m. on April 23. Entrants must be at least 18 years old and be “a parent, responsible party or legal guardian of a minor child between the ages of 3 and 12.”

Are you ready for a Barbie Dream vacation? Then enter to win today!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.