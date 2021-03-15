Yellen Says Low Risk Of Inflation From Stimulus Checks

There are some concerns the latest stimulus payments could cause inflation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there could be a temporary increase in prices, but the unemployment numbers are more concerning.

"People being out of work, not able to find jobs can have a permanent effect on their wellbeing. I think that's the most significant risk," said Yellen. "Is there a risk of inflation? I think there's a small risk, and I think it's manageable."

Yellen said long term the administration will need to find ways to make sure the budget is on a sustainable path and to keep deficits under control.

Trending stories at Newsy.com