Janet Yellen, Jerome Powell Say More Is Needed For Economic Recovery

More must be done to limit the damage from the pandemic and help the economy recover.

That's the message from both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Yellen said she is seeing progress but the country is still down nearly 10 million jobs.

"We know that when the foundations of someone's life fall apart, when they lose the roof over their head, or the ability to eat dinner every night, the pain can weigh on them for years," said Yellen. "Their earnings potential is permanently lowered, and I worry about this happening on a mass scale."

Powell says the Federal Reserve will continue to provide the economy support until it can fully recover.

Trending stories at Newsy.com