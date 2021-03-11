World Marks One Year Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic

Today marks the one year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic.

The virus is now responsible for over 2.6 million deaths globally and over 529,000 in the U.S.

Vaccination drives have offered new hope of a post-pandemic world. In the states about 10% are fully vaccinated but many people are hesitant to get a shot.

Tonight Pres. Biden will discuss what comes next in battling the pandemic after Congress passed his massive COVID relief package.

This is his first prime-time address. You can watch it tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Newsy.

