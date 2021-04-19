Wildfires Damage University Of Cape Town

Authorities in Cape Town, South Africa, are urging residents to evacuate as wildfires spread across the city's Table Mountain.

The fires began on Sunday and city officials say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson, but it's unclear whether he actually started them.

Meanwhile, firefighting crews are working to put out the flames, which have damaged parts of the University of Cape Town. No injuries to students or residents have been reported, but at least one firefighter was hospitalized for burns.

