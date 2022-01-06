Follow the uplifting stories of Coloradans you're helping through the Denver7 Gives Wildfire Fund

When Denver7 Gives launched our Wildfire Relief Fund, our viewers answered the call. As of Wednesday evening over $420,000 has been generously donated to the fund. We promise the funds will go directly to help people who have lost everything, and we're just getting started. It's not too late to help your neighbors in Boulder County as they recover from the Marshall Fires. Donate here.

Read more about the campaign.

Follow along as we share the stories of Coloradans helped through the Denver7 Gives Wildfire Fund.

Denver7 Gives helps cousins who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire

Denver7 Gives helps cousins who lost their homes in the Marshall Fire

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Saying that people who lived in the now-decimated Sagamore neighborhood are family is no exaggeration for Dana Stevens Kogler and Stephanie Clark.

"Well, we are cousins," said Stevens Kogler, who moved to Colorado three months ago to be closer to family, including Clark. "Our kids just walked through here to get to your house."

Denver7

Their homes were just a few blocks apart, and they both lost everything they owned in the Marshall Fire.

"Our neighborhood went up in flames in minutes," Clark said. "We were the warning for everyone else."

Both of their families barely made it out of their homes in time before their homes burned to the ground.

"It was literally the clothes on their back, and we lost everything, every memory," Stevens Kogler said.

They thought they would receive immediate FEMA housing assistance, but Clark was denied. In a message, the agency said that she was adequately insured. Clark says she has $10,000 in content coverage for a family of five.

"We don't have much, and so it's very devastating to just not even have any relief," Clark said. "No one's there to help you pick up the pieces."

That is where generous donations from Denver7 Gives viewers come in. We took the cousins shopping at Macy's to buy clothes for their sons, their husbands and themselves.

Denver7 Denver7 Gives also gave them two $250 Macy's gift cards to help when they move out of the hotel and into new apartments next week.

"People ask you, and they're so sweet, but they say, 'What do you need?' You need everything," said Clark, who knows the need will be long-term, but that in the short-term, everything helps.

"For a teenager, it's awkward to go to school and be like, 'Yeah, I'm wearing someone else's clothes or their hand-me-down.' It's just so, so special to be able to give them something that's just theirs, that's new."

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives Wildfire Fund donation form.

Denver7 Gives also gave them two $250 Macy's gift cards to help when they move out of the hotel and into new apartments next week.

"And I'm just so grateful because their gifts are making a difference in our lives, in the basic needs that we need right now," Stevens Kogler said. "I don't think anybody could possibly comprehend how important this is."

To donate directly to Stevens Kogler's GoFundMe, click here.

To donate directly to the Clark's GoFundMe, click here.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

From housing to food banks and everything else in between, there are many ways people affected by the Marshall Fire can get help — and how you can help — following last week's devastating wildfire. Click here for more.

Denver7

Forced to flee from Marshall Fire, family has SUV, belongings stolen from Westminster hotel | Watch Denver7 viewers step in to help

Forced to flee from Marshall Fire, family has SUV, belongings stolen from Westminster hotel

Almost one week after losing their home in the Marshall Fire the Fazio family was dealt another huge blow.

Ryan and Nicole Fazio packed everything they could into their truck in order to evacuate their Superior home. The family had been staying at a hotel in Westminster since evacuating.

Denver7 Ryan and Nicole Fazio lost their home in the Marshall Fire fleeing with few possessions.

Tuesday morning when they went downstairs from their hotel room they noticed their car had been stolen. Some of the items packed away and gone with their stolen car included bags of clothes, blankets along with boxes of their family photos.

“We wouldn’t even care if they kept the car as long as they just drop the photos off somewhere because that is literally her entire life, we had all the photos and could only fit two boxes and now they are gone”

Denver7 On behalf of Denver7 Gives viewers reporter Ivan Rodriguez presents a Target gift card worth $500 to help the Fazio family.

While police search for their vehicle, the community is coming forward to help the family – including our own Denver7 viewers. Denver7 reporter Ivan Rodriguez was able to deliver some much-needed good news. “On behalf of our Denver7 Gives Wildfire Relief fund and our generous Denver7 Gives viewers we’d like to present you this Target gift card worth $500 to help you guys begin to move forward.”

“Thank you we really appreciate that, I really can’t tell you how much this means to us.” said Ryan.

“It makes all of this easier. You lose everything and these people are helping you bring stuff back and helping you get back on your feet.”

Denver7

Denver7 Gives viewers donated generously to the Wildfire Relief Fund to directly help those impacted by the Marshall Fire. As we take one family shopping at Target and hand out gift cards for neighbors in the Sagamore subdivision, this is just the beginning of fulfilling that promise.

Denver7 Gives helps Cullen family with needs after Marshall Fire | Donations buy gift cards for other Sagamore families

Denver7 Gives helps Cullen family with needs after Marshall Fire

The Cullen family lost everything they owned in the Marshall Fire last week. Their home was one of hundreds burned in Boulder County's Sagamore neighborhood.

"I ran out of the house without shoes on," said Kate Cullen, who was wearing donated shoes that were a size too small Tuesday. "The little things, you worry about the kids first and take care of yourself some other time."

Kate Cullen "I ran out of the house without shoes on," said Kate Cullen

On Thursday, they were shooting cell phone video of what they thought was a storm blowing into their backyard. By the time they realized the danger, the Cullens barely had time to load their twin 8-month-old boys and 3-year-old daughter into the car, leaving behind the car seats to make it out alive.

"I think the firefighters just didn't realize how fast it was moving at first," Kate Cullen said. "I was in the backseat. We don't, we didn't have car seats. We just had the bases, I'm sitting in the bases holding my babies and just their diapers and my 3-year-old screaming. We almost lost our lives. I really thought that I was going to lose my husband, you know, and myself and my babies in that, in that car."

The family made it out with their lives, but little else. On Tuesday, they met with their Sagamore neighbors, a community like family, and held a moment of silence.

For those who have lost so much, the response has been incredible.

"We have angels, basically, flying around us everywhere," said Bill Cullen, who used some of the money donated to his GoFundMe to buy gift cards for neighbors in need.

Denver7 Thanks to the donations of Denver7 Gives viewers, Denver7's Jaclyn Allen passed out $100 Target gift cards to help meet the immediate needs of five other Sagamore neighborhood families who met to grieve their loss.

Thanks to the donations of Denver7 Gives viewers, Denver7's Jaclyn Allen passed out $100 Target gift cards to help meet the immediate needs of five other Sagamore neighborhood families who met to grieve their loss.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives Wildfire Fund donation form

Denver7 Gives also took the Cullen family on a shopping run to buy baby supplies for the twins, clothing and a couple of toys for their 3-year-old daughter who lost all her toys.

"For as much as we lost, we're just as much blessed," Kate Cullen said. "Thank you so much. I do watch the segment all the time, and it's always so touching. I usually find myself in tears. I just never thought that we'd be on the receiving end, and it just means the world. So, thank you all so much. Thank you so much."

Denver7 "For as much as we lost, we're just as much blessed," Kate Cullen said.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

From housing to food banks and everything else in between, there are many ways people affected by the Marshall Fire can get help — and how you can help — following last week's devastating wildfire. Click here for more.

