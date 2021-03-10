White House Says 18.5 Million Vaccines Distributed This Week

Fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent out in the U.S. this week.

The White House said 18.5 million doses will be distributed. The number is less than the week prior, because Johnson & Johnson does not have new doses ready yet.

Nearly 16 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will go to states and the rest will be sent to pharmacies. Johnson & Johnson will continue shipments later this month.

President Biden is scheduled to meet with Merck and Johnson & Johnson officials today to discuss the production.

