White Claw Is Releasing A Higher-Alcohol Version Of Their Hard Seltzer

If you enjoy refreshing, low-calorie hard seltzers but sometimes wish they had a boozier cousin, White Claw’s latest drink might be the answer. White Claw Surge packs 3% more alcohol by volume when compared to other White Claw seltzers.

Traditional White Claw has 5% ABV, while new White Claw Surge has 8%. White Claw Surge cans are also bigger, going from 12 ounces to 16 ounces, and only have 2 grams of sugar. Of course, however, the more alcohol you have, the more calories, and White Claw Surge has 220 calories per can, while a traditional White Claw hard seltzer has 100.

While there are dozens of flavors in White Claw, new White Claw Surge is currently only available in two flavors, blood orange and cranberry, and as single cans.

While this higher alcohol seltzer is new for White Claw, the brand Truly released an 8% version last month called Truly Extra. The bigger, boozier version of Truly’s classic hard seltzer comes in black raspberry and peach mango flavors.

Like White Claw Surge, Truly Extra Hard Seltzer comes in a 16-ounce can and has 220 calories. It does have a bit less sugar than White Claw’s version, with just 1 gram.

Pabst Blue Ribbon beat both of those brands to the punch, creating a seltzer with 8% ABV nearly two years ago, in August 2019. PBR Stronger Seltzer comes in lime or wild berry and has 1 gram of sugar (it’s sweetened mostly with stevia). Similar to White Claw and Truly, it has 228 calories per 16-ounce can.

Not only does PBR Stronger Seltzer have more ABV than most other seltzers, but it even has more than original PBR, which is about 4.6% ABV.

Most other hard seltzers on the market come in at 5% ABV, but there are a few others that also have more. Natural Light Seltzer has 6% ABV, while Four Loko’s hard seltzer has a whopping 12% ABV.

Available in two flavors, black cherry and sour mango, Four Loko’s hard seltzer comes in a 23.5-ounce can. Nutritional information is not listed online, but you can expect it to have a decent amount of calories based on the amount of alcohol and size of the can.

If you’d rather stick to the lower alcohol content, there are plenty of other seltzers to choose from that all come in at around 5% ABV.

One of the newest to hit the market is from Topo Chico, which just came out in March. Available in a 12-count variety pack, two 24-ounce singles or one 16-ounce single can, Topo Chico’s flavors include strawberry guava, tangy lemon lime, tropical mango and exotic pineapple.

Other brands of hard seltzer include Michelob Ultra and Corona, and Jose Cuervo has a line of tequila-infused hard seltzer. White Claw also has a new variety pack with strawberry, pineapple, blackberry and mango, and Sonic is even releasing a line of hard seltzers in their Slushie flavors, including ocean water, orange pineapple, mango guava, melon medley, cherry limeade, classic lemonade, lemon berry and original limeade.

Country star Blake Shelton also has his own line of seltzer lemonade that is available in 17 states, and American Idol judge Luke Bryan has a line available in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

There are also seltzer-hybrid drinks on the market, including hard seltzer iced tea from both Truly and White Claw. Following Truly’s release of iced tea hard seltzer in January, White Claw launched their own in March.

Both Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer and White Claw’s hard seltzer iced tea are 100 calories and have 5% ABV. You can get Truly’s in lemon, raspberry, peach and strawberry and White Claw’s in raspberry, mango, peach and lemon.

Truly also makes a hard seltzer lemonade that has 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar. Originally available in four flavors — lemonade, black cherry, mango and strawberry — they just released a brand new Watermelon flavor for summer. You can find Truly watermelon lemonade nationwide in the Truly lemonade hard seltzer 12 pack and 24 pack.

You can even now buy wine-based seltzer from the brands Decoy Wines and Barefoot, which has two new flavors just released for summer: blueberry & lemon and watermelon & lime. Each 250mL Barefoot can has just 70 calories and 2 grams of sugar with a 4% ABV.

Or, you find canned drinks similar to seltzer, like the Miami Cocktail Company’s ready-to-drink spritz cocktails, which are organic, have no added sugar and just 110 calories per can. Flavors include bellini, margarita, sangria and more.

