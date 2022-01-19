Wintry mix, ice causing some early closures, slick roads across northern Colorado

DENVER – A wintry mix that has fallen across northern Colorado and the north metro area Wednesday is forcing several schools, businesses and government sites to close early because of ice, and roads and sidewalks are slick across the area.

The National Weather Service in Boulder and law enforcement and emergency departments from Boulder, Larimer County, Loveland and Broomfield, among others, warned people to stay off the roads and to be careful on sidewalks and driveways – as many are ice-covered.

1/19 12:11 PM: ⚠Slick roads and reduced visibilities continue across much of the urban corridor from freezing drizzle. Freezing drizzle will gradually decrease into the late afternoon; however, travel impacts are expected to continue.#COwx pic.twitter.com/IyMB4JYrlu — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 19, 2022

Boulder police said they advised people to stay off the roads if possible. As of 1 p.m., officers there had responded to 17 crashes on Wednesday. The department has been on accident alert for the day, as have other law enforcement agencies across the north metro area.

“It’s slick out there and won’t get any better,” tweeted North Metro Fire. “Please stay off the roads if possible, give extra space between cars if driving and use caution on the sidewalks.”

Poudre Fire said first responders have been responding to falls on driveways, sidewalks and stairs throughout the day.

MORE: Current closings and delays

Colorado State University is closing at 3 p.m. because of the ice across campus. Classes that were not already in session as of 12:30 p.m. were canceled.

Regis University also closed at 3 p.m. because of poor road conditions. But classes scheduled for 3 p.m. or later are being held remotely.

The Boulder Valley School District canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday, but schools will be released at normal times.

St. Vrain Valley Schools also canceled all after-school activities for Wednesday, as well as community schools and wraparound childcare programs. But community schools are staying open until all children can get picked up, the district said.

The Poudre School District canceled extracurricular activities and athletics after school, but students are being released as normal. Bus routes might be delayed, the district said.

The Disaster Assistance Center for Marshall Fire victims in Lafayette closed at 1 p.m. because of the poor weather conditions. It is set to reopen Thursday at 9 a.m.

Click here for the latest on the weather forecast. Find current traffic conditions here. Get 24/7 weather and radar updates streaming on the free Denver7+ app.