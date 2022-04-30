Windy and dry conditions return Saturday

DENVER — Gusty northwest winds will continue Saturday in the wake of a cold front that moved into the area Friday.

The area will continue to see wind gusts up to 35-45 mph, according to the National Weather Service, but not as widespread as it was Friday.

The NWS forecast discussion puts the focus of the event in the far northeastern corner of the state.

Saturday will be sunny in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor with highs in the mid-60s. Expect plenty of sunshine in the mountains too with highs in the low to mid-50s.

It’s uncertain when the front that is producing the winds will leave the area Saturday but once it does winds will decrease significantly, easing fire weather conditions.

Wind gusts of up to 45 mph whipped the Front Range Friday, bringing down trees in Wheat Ridge and in Boulder County, where one man was injured.

The 33-year-old Boulder County man sustained non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon when he was struck by a tree that had been blown over by wind in the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road.

Crews freed the man and transported him to the hospital where he was treated and released, according to Boulder County authorities.

Snow returns to Colorado Sunday night and Monday morning. The northern and central mountains should see an accumulation of 6-12 inches.

In Denver, the rain will begin to fall Sunday night with up to half an inch expected.

