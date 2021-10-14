What to expect as quick storm moves across Colorado Thursday

DENVER – Another quick storm will bring snow to the mountains, a chance for some light snow in the Denver metro area and Palmer Divide Thursday afternoon and freezing temperatures overnight.

Snow was already falling Thursday morning in western Colorado at about 5,500 feet and above, including along the Interstate 70 corridor.

As the day progresses, the snow will continue to develop in the central and northern mountains moving eastward toward Denver. Rain showers are likely to start along the I-25 corridor around 3-4 p.m. Thursday and could mix in with snow showers into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A quick moving storm system will bring snow to the mountains today, with a mix of rain and snow for the urban corridor and plains later this afternoon. Be sure to use caution if you plan on driving across the higher terrain today! #cowx pic.twitter.com/SQMA0fghbd — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 14, 2021

The foothills west of Denver and areas of the Palmer Divide could see up to a couple inches of snow, while the I-70 mountain corridor is likely to see the highest snow totals in the 4-6-inch range, according to the NWS. The western mountains are likely to see 3-6 inches, the NWS in Grand Junction said.

There is not likely to be much in the way of any snow accumulation in the metro area even if the rain changes over to snow, the NWS in Boulder said.

A freeze warning is also in effect for all of northeastern Colorado, including the Denver area, until 9 a.m. Friday, as temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s and upper 20s overnight and into the teens in the mountains. A freeze warning is also in effect from 8 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday for southwestern Colorado.

A frost advisory will be in effect for Yuma, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties, where temperatures will also fall to the low 30s, the National Weather Service said.

