Weather conditions causing some delays, closures in the Denver area

DENVER — The arctic chill and lingering snow are causing some delays and closures in the Denver area.

The train to the airport, the A-Line, is operating on 30-minute frequencies due to a lack of additional crew member availability, the Regional Transportation District announced Tuesday.

RTD said federal law requires a second crew member on all commuter rail trips.

The snow and cold are also affecting other bus and rail lines, causing delays on some routes, RTD said.

The Denver Zoo is closed Tuesday because of the low temperatures. Zoo officials said the majority of the zoo’s animals are in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort.

Weather conditions have also forced the closure of several state-managed COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling.

Testing sites closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22:



16th Street Mall - Denver

Aims College - Greeley

All City Stadium - Denver

Aurora (Del Mark Park) - Aurora

Aurora Public Schools - Aurora

Boulder County Fairgrounds - Longmont

Boulder Stazio - Boulder

Centaurus High School

Centennial Hospital - Centennial

Clayton Early Learning - Denver

Clear Creek - Idaho Springs

Clear Creek Valley Park - Arvada

Colorado School of Mines - Golden

Cripple Creek Parks and Rec - Cripple Creek

Dick’s Sporting Goods - Commerce City

Douglas County Courthouse - Castle Rock

Dr. MLK Early College- Denver

Eastman Park- Windsor

Echo Park Stadium - Denver

Estes Park Events Complex - Estes Park

Falcon

Foundations Church - Loveland

Fraser Historic Church - Fraser

Front Range Community College - Westminster

George Washington High School - Denver

Gilpin County Public Health- Black Hawk

Gunnison Fairgrounds - Gunnison

Instructional Support Facility

Jefferson County Fairgrounds - Golden

Kunsmiller - Denver

Lakewood at South Kipling - Lakewood

Northeast Early College - Denver

Northeastern Junior College - Sterling

Our Lady Mother of the Church - Commerce City

Park Meadows Mall - Lone Tree

Pirates Cove - Littleton

Riverdale Regional Park - Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep - Denver

Sky Ridge Hospital - Lone Tree

SOAR Academy - Englewood

St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center - Longmont

SW Plaza - Littleton

UNC Campus - Greeley

Washington County Fairgrounds - Akron

Waterworld - Federal Heights

Vaccine clinics closed on Feb.22:

