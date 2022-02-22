Weather conditions causing some delays, closures in the Denver area

DENVER — The arctic chill and lingering snow are causing some delays and closures in the Denver area.
The train to the airport, the A-Line, is operating on 30-minute frequencies due to a lack of additional crew member availability, the Regional Transportation District announced Tuesday.
RTD said federal law requires a second crew member on all commuter rail trips.
The snow and cold are also affecting other bus and rail lines, causing delays on some routes, RTD said.
The Denver Zoo is closed Tuesday because of the low temperatures. Zoo officials said the majority of the zoo’s animals are in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort.
Weather conditions have also forced the closure of several state-managed COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling.
Testing sites closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22:
- 16th Street Mall - Denver
- Aims College - Greeley
- All City Stadium - Denver
- Aurora (Del Mark Park) - Aurora
- Aurora Public Schools - Aurora
- Boulder County Fairgrounds - Longmont
- Boulder Stazio - Boulder
- Centaurus High School
- Centennial Hospital - Centennial
- Clayton Early Learning - Denver
- Clear Creek - Idaho Springs
- Clear Creek Valley Park - Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines - Golden
- Cripple Creek Parks and Rec - Cripple Creek
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - Commerce City
- Douglas County Courthouse - Castle Rock
- Dr. MLK Early College- Denver
- Eastman Park- Windsor
- Echo Park Stadium - Denver
- Estes Park Events Complex - Estes Park
- Falcon
- Foundations Church - Loveland
- Fraser Historic Church - Fraser
- Front Range Community College - Westminster
- George Washington High School - Denver
- Gilpin County Public Health- Black Hawk
- Gunnison Fairgrounds - Gunnison
- Instructional Support Facility
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds - Golden
- Kunsmiller - Denver
- Lakewood at South Kipling - Lakewood
- Northeast Early College - Denver
- Northeastern Junior College - Sterling
- Our Lady Mother of the Church - Commerce City
- Park Meadows Mall - Lone Tree
- Pirates Cove - Littleton
- Riverdale Regional Park - Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep - Denver
- Sky Ridge Hospital - Lone Tree
- SOAR Academy - Englewood
- St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center - Longmont
- SW Plaza - Littleton
- UNC Campus - Greeley
- Washington County Fairgrounds - Akron
- Waterworld - Federal Heights
Vaccine clinics closed on Feb.22:
- Aurora Municipal Center
- Arapahoe Community College
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
- Douglas County Fairgrounds