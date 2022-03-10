Weather blog: Road conditions deteriorate as snow takes hold

A winter storm moved into Colorado Wednesday, bringing snow and cold temperatures. Roads that were wet or slushy early Wednesday afternoon saw conditions deteriorate as snow picked up and temperatures dropped.

All of the Denver metro area, most of the eastern plains and mountains are under winter weather advisories until 5 a.m. Thursday for 2-6 inches of snow for the plains and metro area, with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution and limit travel during the storm. The agency said it has nearly 100 plows in the Denver region and the I-70 mountain corridor working to keep freeways and highways clear Wednesday.

Denver7 is keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves across the state. Read the live updates below.

Wednesday, Mar. 9

6:54 p.m. | Traffic | A fatal crash on Colorado 119 between US 6 and Black Hawk has closed the highway. Traffic is being diverted onto Central City Parkway.