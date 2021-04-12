Typical springtime weather in NE Colorado this week, with snow and rain expected into Saturday

DENVER – We’re in for a typical springtime roller coaster of weather in northeastern Colorado over the next few days following a warm weekend of beautiful weather.

Monday is likely to be the warmest day we’ll see until possibly Sunday in Denver, along much of the Front Range and into the mountains, but northerly winds and clouds moving in on Monday afternoon were dropping temperatures.

Monday is also likely to be the driest day of the week, as there will be chances for on-and-off rain and snow across much of the northern part of the state starting Monday evening.

Monday’s forecast high in Denver was 50 degrees, but as of 1 p.m. had topped out so far in the mid-40s. As the colder air and moisture moves into the state, snow is expected to develop in the mountains, along with some flurries in the Front Range foothills.

The National Weather Service says it expects some light snow to spread into the I-25 corridor and plains overnight, with a dusting to half-inch for the metro area and an inch of two of snow accumulation in the Front Range mountains and foothills.

The light snow is expected to continue into Tuesday morning west of the I-25 corridor and clear out on Tuesday afternoon before more snow moves in Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 3-8 inches of snow in the foothills and mountains and up to 2 inches along the I-25 corridor by Wednesday morning, with some accumulation on roads possible – especially in the mountains and foothills.

National Weather Service Expected snowfall through 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, as of Monday afternoon from the National Weather Service.

After Wednesday morning, there is more uncertainty about the rest of the week. Some snow it possible Wednesday into Thursday in the mountains before what the NWS is calling the “main event” for this system Thursday night into Friday. Depending on where a low-pressure system moves through the state – whether it be in the southern or northern part of the state – will factor into how much precipitation Colorado receives.

The National Weather Service says light snow showers in the mountains and foothills are also possible Saturday into Sunday. It will be a chance to shore up a little of the runoff that has already started in the snowpack across the state, which has already reached its peak for the year across much of the state.

