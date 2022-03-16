Storm expected to bring snow to Denver metro area, foothills; totals could vary based on temps

DENVER – The snowstorm that will affect northeastern Colorado is still on track for Wednesday evening into Thursday, but there were still questions Wednesday morning as to what elevation the precipitation will change from rain to snow, and when.

Snow was falling by 11 a.m. in the mountain west of Fort Collins and is expected to spread southward over the next couple of hours. As precipitation spreads out onto the plains, it will likely start as rain on Wednesday afternoon.

But National Weather Service forecasters said even just hours ahead of the storm’s arrival there was still uncertainty about it.

“Guidance is split on the evolution of not only the timing of the rain/snow transition, but also where exactly the heaviest [quantitative precipitation forecast] swath falls,” NWS forecasters wrote in an update published at 10:40 a.m. “With most of the morning guidance still rolling in, we’ll continue to wait it out until the early afternoon package before making any wholesale changes.”

UPDATE: A winter system will arrive Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. Moderate snowfall for parts of the foothills & Palmer Divide. Those traveling across I-25 and I-70 south of the Denver metro should prepare for winter conditions mainly late Wed - Thurs morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/PgTfiSgiZF — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 16, 2022

The NWS in Boulder issued winter storm warnings for the suburbs and foothills in the western Denver metro area, the foothills west of Colorado Springs, and the Palmer Divide.

In those areas at the lower elevations, people should expect 5-10 inches of snow and up to 15 inches in the foothills, the NWS said.

The mountains just west of the Continental Divide, as well as Denver, the eastern metro area, and areas including Limon and Colorado Springs, are under winter weather advisories until Thursday.

The mountains under advisories are expected to get 4-10 inches of snow. The Greely and Fort Collins area should expect 2-4 inches of snow, while most of the metro area should see between 2 and 8 inches of snow, with the higher totals west of I-25 and south of I-70, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall forecast for incoming storm

Much of the wide-ranging snow forecasts are because of the uncertainty surrounding the storm, and where the snow line will set up between 5,000 and 6,000 feet in elevation.

The NWS said some models show lower temperatures that favor snowfall earlier on the plains, while others keep temperatures slightly higher and don’t show the precipitation changing to snow until closer to midnight.

If the cooler models hold true, the switch from rain to snow could happen between 7 and 9 p.m., according to the NWS.

“Our probabilistic grids will show a range of 1 to 7 inches for DIA due to both uncertainty about the timing of the changeover and whether the heavy precipitation is over that area for very long,” NWS forecasters wrote early Wednesday morning. “There’s better confidence in heavy snow further south and west, with a 4-to-12-inch range in Castle Rock.”

The snow should continue into the morning but weaken after sunrise and decrease from north to south into Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS. Temperatures will return to about normal on Friday before temperatures move into the 60s in Denver by Sunday, with another storm likely for Monday into Tuesday.

Statewide snowpack was 98% of median as of Wednesday morning, and all eight of the statewide river basins were above 90% of median levels to start the day.

USDA/NRCS Statewide snowpack across the eight river basins as of March 16, 2022.

The Gunnison (112%), San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan (105%) and Upper Colorado Headwaters (102%) basins were all above median levels. The Upper Rio Grande (99%), Laramie and North Platte (98%), South Platte (97%), Arkansas (91%), and Yampa and White (90%) basins were all slightly below median levels to start the day.

