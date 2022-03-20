Storm expected to bring snow and cold to Denver Monday

DENVER — After a warm and mild weekend, there will be more reasons to hate Mondays as the Denver area wakes up to spring snow and colder temperatures.

Light to moderate snowfall will be ongoing across the area Monday morning, with the heaviest around the southern foothills and the Palmer Divide, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s mild temperatures, with highs in the mid-60s, will make way for rain and snow later tonight and into Monday morning.

The storm should bring about 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Denver area, with heavier bands across the plains, northern mountains and foothills.

Snow and cold to return tonight through Monday #cowx

A cold front will swoop in and join the storm, bringing temperatures down a few degrees below freezing and high winds over the mountains and eastern plains.

Roads Monday morning should warm quickly after sunrise which will limit the threat, according to the NWS. Although widespread snow is expected through midday.

Monday’s daytime highs will climb above freezing as clearing skies arrive by the evening.

Tuesday will be windy and cold, with another round of light snow for higher terrain and flurries over the Denver area and plains by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Skies will clear statewide Wednesday and temperatures will begin to warm back up through the rest of the week.

Statewide snowpack was 99% of median as of Sunday morning, and all eight of the statewide river basins were above 90% of median levels to start the day.

