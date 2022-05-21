Spring storm dumps more than a foot of snow in parts, knocks out power to thousands in Denver area

DENVER — A spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of Colorado and knocked out power to thousands in the Denver area.

More than 66,000 customers are without power in the Denver metro area as of Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for Xcel Energy. The western and southern areas of the metro were hit the hardest, Xcel said.

More than 450 crews are working to restore power and are also helping to cut down any tree limbs that have either come in contact with a power line or are in danger of making contact, the company said.

Tree damage is a concern as many trees have now leafed out and the weight of the snow will likely cause damage. Customers can notify Xcel at 1-800-895-1999 if they think a tree in their yard is in danger of making contact with a power line.

The storm has had minimal impact on roads due to the warm ground with the Colorado Department of Transportation reporting no major closures as of Saturday morning.

Light snow with brief pockets of moderate snow around Denver is expected Saturday. However, the snow will continue to decrease across the western and northern parts of the Front Range.

Here are the snow totals as of 10 a.m. Saturday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.

19 WSW Cripple Creek – 20 inches

Palmer Lake – 19 inches

3 NW Black Forest – 16 inches

Woodland Park – 16 inches

2 N Aspen Park – 15.5 inches

1 NNW Woodland Park – 15.5 inches

4 N Florissant – 15.5 inches

Cascade – 14 inches

4 ENE Air Force Academy – 13 inches

2 N Aspen Park – 12.6 inches

1 N St. Mary’s Glacier – 12.5 inches

1 NNW Genesee – 12.5 inches

1 NE Downieville – 12 inches

1 W Woodland Park – 12 inches

2 W Colorado Springs – 12 inches

3 NNE Monument – 11.5 inches

3 SSE Monument – 11.5 inches

1 N Genesee – 11.4 inches

1 N Black Hawk – 11 inches

4 SE Pinecliffe – 11 inches

4 NW Peterson AFB – 11 inches

2 NW Colorado Springs – 11 inches

7 NW San Isabel – 11 inches

3 ENE Manitou Springs – 10.6 inches

4 NE Nederland – 10 inches

6 NNW Peterson AFB – 10 inches

2 SW Colorado Springs – 10 inches

Canon City – 10 inches

Evergreen – 9.9 inches

2 NE Leadville – 9.8 inches

4 SSW Black Forest – 9.5 inches

Franktown – 9 inches

2 E Manitou Springs – 9 inches

Salida – 9 inches

2 N Black Forest – 8.5 inches

4 SE Greenland – 8 inches

Fountain – 8 inches

1 SSW Meeker park – 7.9 inches

Westcliffe – 7.5 inches

Pueblo West – 7.5 inches

1 ENE Winter Park – 7.3 inches

1 NE Pueblo West – 6.5 inches

Larkspur – 6 inches

1 N Highlands Ranch – 6 inches

2 SE Winter Park – 4.5 inches

3 SE Rocky Flats – 4.3 inches

1 E Ken Caryl – 4 inches

1 WNW Fraser – 4 inches

3 SSW Boulder – 3.8 inches

1 N Castle Rock – 3.5 inches

2 S DIA – 1 inch

