Snow totals for week of Feb. 21, 2022, snow in Colorado so far

DENVER — The temperatures plummeted and snow started falling Monday, and some parts of Colorado have already seen more than a foot of snow so far.

The snow has been falling on and off for the past few days, dropping several inches of snow mostly in the mountains. The I-25 corridor could see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation before the snow finally tapers off Thursday morning, but the central mountains will likely see an additional 5 to 10 inches and the potential for 1 to 2 feet in the San Juans, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Here are the snow totals as of 9:52 a.m. Wednesday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.

1 SE Wolf Creek Pass - 25 inches

7 NE Sawpit - 18.8 inches

Ouray - 12 inches

3 SW Meeker Park - 12 inches

Ouray - 10 inches

5 W Green Mountain Reservoir - 9.1 inches

1 NNW Monarch Pass - 9 inches

8 SSE Rand - 7.8 inches

5 W Westcliffe - 7 inches

1 W Blue Mountain - 7 inches

9 SSE Gould - 6.5 inches

7 SSE Cameron Pass - 6.5 inches

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 6.5 inches

9 SSE Spicer - 6.5 inches

1 WSW Rosita - 6.4 inches

1 WSW Rye - 6.2 inches

3 S Vallecito - 6 inches

4 NE Yellow Jacket - 6 inches

2 SE Penrose - 6 inches

1 NNE Rangely - 5.6 inches

2 SSW Wetmore - 5.6 inches

1 SSE Beulah - 5.5 inches

1 W Copper Mountain 5.2 inches

9 SE Cameron Pass - 5.2 inches

4 S Longs Peak - 5.2 inches

3 NNE Mount Audubon - 5.2 inches

4 SE Mount Zirkel - 5.2 inches

11 NNW Canon Plaza - 5 inches

3 S Vallecito - 4.8 inches

5 N Redstone - 4.5 inches

7 NW San Isabel - 4.3 inches

7 NW Colona - 4 inches

15 NW De Beque - 4 inches

8 NW Glendevey - 3.9 inches

6 NW Silverthorne - 3.9 inches

8 SSE Cameron Pass - 3.9 inches

4 SW Crawford - 3.7 inches

2 NE Leadville - 3.7 inches

1 NNE Evergreen - 3.4 inches

3 SSW Boulder - 3.3 inches

7 NE Montrose - 3.1 inches

3 N Pueblo Reservoir - 3 inches

1 SSE Loveland Pass - 2.6 inches

1 WNW Loveland Pass - 2.6 inches

10 NNE Silverthorne - 2.6 inches

1 NNW Berthoud Pass - 2.6 inches

3 WNW Alma - 2.6 inches

5 SSW Blue River - 2.6 inches

7 E Blue River - 2.6 inches

5 WSW Guanella Pass - 2.6 inches

1 NNE Fountain - 2.5 inches

2 N Pueblo West - 2 inches

Hayden - 2 inches

4 N Florissant - 1.7 inches

1 SSE Redlands - 1.6 inches

Denver International Airport - 1.6 inches

5 NNW Peterson Air Force Base - 1.5 inches

4 S Black Forest - 1.5 inches

1 ENE Grand Junction - 1.5 inches

3 E Monument - 1.3 inches

1 NNW Cameron Pass - 1.3 inches

9 E Glendevey - 1.3 inches

6 W Arapahoe Peak - 1.3 inches

3 SW Ward - 1.3 inches

2 NNE Monument - 1 inch

1 N Joes - 1 inche

2 N Federal Heights - .6 inches

2 WSW Lone Tree - .5 inches