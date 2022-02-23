Snow totals for week of Feb. 21, 2022, snow in Colorado so far

DENVER — The temperatures plummeted and snow started falling Monday, and some parts of Colorado have already seen more than a foot of snow so far.
The snow has been falling on and off for the past few days, dropping several inches of snow mostly in the mountains. The I-25 corridor could see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation before the snow finally tapers off Thursday morning, but the central mountains will likely see an additional 5 to 10 inches and the potential for 1 to 2 feet in the San Juans, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Here are the snow totals as of 9:52 a.m. Wednesday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.
1 SE Wolf Creek Pass - 25 inches
7 NE Sawpit - 18.8 inches
Ouray - 12 inches
3 SW Meeker Park - 12 inches
Ouray - 10 inches
5 W Green Mountain Reservoir - 9.1 inches
1 NNW Monarch Pass - 9 inches
8 SSE Rand - 7.8 inches
5 W Westcliffe - 7 inches
1 W Blue Mountain - 7 inches
9 SSE Gould - 6.5 inches
7 SSE Cameron Pass - 6.5 inches
11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 6.5 inches
9 SSE Spicer - 6.5 inches
1 WSW Rosita - 6.4 inches
1 WSW Rye - 6.2 inches
3 S Vallecito - 6 inches
4 NE Yellow Jacket - 6 inches
2 SE Penrose - 6 inches
1 NNE Rangely - 5.6 inches
2 SSW Wetmore - 5.6 inches
1 SSE Beulah - 5.5 inches
1 W Copper Mountain 5.2 inches
9 SE Cameron Pass - 5.2 inches
4 S Longs Peak - 5.2 inches
3 NNE Mount Audubon - 5.2 inches
4 SE Mount Zirkel - 5.2 inches
11 NNW Canon Plaza - 5 inches
3 S Vallecito - 4.8 inches
5 N Redstone - 4.5 inches
7 NW San Isabel - 4.3 inches
7 NW Colona - 4 inches
15 NW De Beque - 4 inches
8 NW Glendevey - 3.9 inches
6 NW Silverthorne - 3.9 inches
8 SSE Cameron Pass - 3.9 inches
4 SW Crawford - 3.7 inches
2 NE Leadville - 3.7 inches
1 NNE Evergreen - 3.4 inches
3 SSW Boulder - 3.3 inches
7 NE Montrose - 3.1 inches
3 N Pueblo Reservoir - 3 inches
1 SSE Loveland Pass - 2.6 inches
1 WNW Loveland Pass - 2.6 inches
10 NNE Silverthorne - 2.6 inches
1 NNW Berthoud Pass - 2.6 inches
3 WNW Alma - 2.6 inches
5 SSW Blue River - 2.6 inches
7 E Blue River - 2.6 inches
5 WSW Guanella Pass - 2.6 inches
1 NNE Fountain - 2.5 inches
2 N Pueblo West - 2 inches
Hayden - 2 inches
4 N Florissant - 1.7 inches
1 SSE Redlands - 1.6 inches
Denver International Airport - 1.6 inches
5 NNW Peterson Air Force Base - 1.5 inches
4 S Black Forest - 1.5 inches
1 ENE Grand Junction - 1.5 inches
3 E Monument - 1.3 inches
1 NNW Cameron Pass - 1.3 inches
9 E Glendevey - 1.3 inches
6 W Arapahoe Peak - 1.3 inches
3 SW Ward - 1.3 inches
2 NNE Monument - 1 inch
1 N Joes - 1 inche
2 N Federal Heights - .6 inches
2 WSW Lone Tree - .5 inches