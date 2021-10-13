Snow totals for Oct. 12, 2021 storm ahead of incoming second storm later this week

DENVER — A winter storm brought the first significant snowfall to the mountains with some areas seeing more than half a foot, as of late reports Tuesday.

The storm brought a variety of weather across the state, with temperatures dipping down and rain in the Front Range and even a tornado warning in northeastern Colorado.

Below, you can find snow totals for the Oct. 12, 2021 snowstorm via reports to the National Weather Service as of 5 a.m. Wednesday (this story will be updated as more snow reports come in):

7 NE Sawpit — 7 inches

Creede — 3.5 inches

3NNE Cedaredge — 2.6 inches

6 E Skyway — 2 inches

5 W Skyway — 1.5 inches

7 WNW Dove Creek — 1 inch

5 E Stoner — 1 inch

Cedaredge — 1 inch

Another storm system will quickly approach Colorado on Thursday.

Rain and snow will develop west of the Continental Divide and gradually spread to the east. Denver should expect rain showers in the afternoon and the rain may change to light snow before ending early Friday.