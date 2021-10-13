Watch
Snow totals for Oct. 12, 2021 storm ahead of incoming second storm later this week

Ryan Bonneau
Telluride saw 2-3 inches of snow by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 07:35:54-04

DENVER — A winter storm brought the first significant snowfall to the mountains with some areas seeing more than half a foot, as of late reports Tuesday.

The storm brought a variety of weather across the state, with temperatures dipping down and rain in the Front Range and even a tornado warning in northeastern Colorado.

Below, you can find snow totals for the Oct. 12, 2021 snowstorm via reports to the National Weather Service as of 5 a.m. Wednesday (this story will be updated as more snow reports come in):

7 NE Sawpit — 7 inches
Creede — 3.5 inches
3NNE Cedaredge — 2.6 inches
6 E Skyway — 2 inches
5 W Skyway — 1.5 inches
7 WNW Dove Creek — 1 inch
5 E Stoner — 1 inch
Cedaredge — 1 inch

Another storm system will quickly approach Colorado on Thursday.

Rain and snow will develop west of the Continental Divide and gradually spread to the east. Denver should expect rain showers in the afternoon and the rain may change to light snow before ending early Friday.

