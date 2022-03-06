Snow totals for March 5-6, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER — For a second straight day, snow has been falling in Colorado. Although not a heavy snowstorm, accumulations have measured more than a foot in some areas of the state.
Light snow is expected to continue to fall over the Front Range, including the Denver area, throughout the day Sunday, the heaviest of which will be in the southern Front Range and mountains along the I-70 Corridor, where an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is possible.
Snowfall totals are forecast to be between 2 to 4 inches across the plains and the Denver area before the system moves out Monday, making for possible hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute.
Here are the snow totals as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.
3 W Whiskey Park – 15 inches
Wolf Creek Pass – 12 inches
Coal Bank Pass – 10 inches
3 S Vallecito - 7.3 inches
Molas Pass - 6 inches
1 SSW Durango - 6 inches
1 WNW Skyway - 6 inches
1 ENE Pueblo West - 5.5 inches
1 NNW Monarch Pass - 5 inches
Creede - 5 inches
Red Mountain Pass - 5 inches
2 SSW Telluride - 5 inches
5 WNW Pagosa Springs - 5 inches
9 ENE Cedaredge - 5 inches
2 N Pueblo West - 4.5 inches
2 S Estes Park - 4.2 inches
1 N Genesee - 4 inches
2 SW Golden - 3.8 inches
1 NE Brookvale - 3.7 inches
1 SW Kittredge - 3.5 inches
1 WNW Ponderosa Park - 3.1 inches
Craig - 3 inches
Columbine - 3 inches
1 ESE Ken Caryl - 3 inches
1 SW Tiny Town - 3 inches
1 E Edgewater - 3 inches
3 ESE Buckhorn Mountain - 2.9 inches
15 W Montrose - 2.8 inches
1 WSW Wheat Ridge - 2.7 inches
Denver - 2.5 inches
Frisco - 2.5 inches
1 W Ken Caryl - 2.4 inches
2 NNW Golden - 2.4 inches
3 ENE Fort Collins - 2.3 inches
2 SW Lakewood - 2.2 inches
2 E Denver - 2.2 inches
4 NNW Aurora - 2.2 inches
4 WSW Arvada - 2.1 inches
Hayden - 2 inches
1 ESE Denver - 2 inches
2 ESE Denver - 2 inches
2 SE Commerce City - 2 inches
4 NW Arvada - 2 inches
2 NNE Elizabeth - 2 inches
2 NE Leadville - 2 inches
2 SSE Thornton - 1.9 inches
Littleton - 1.4 inches
2 SE Breckenridge - 1.4 inches
Flagler - 1 inch