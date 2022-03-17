Snow totals for March 16-17, 2022, Colorado snowstorm

DENVER – The storm that has brought snow to much of the eastern half of Colorado Wednesday into Thursday has dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas, and light snow is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon.
The foothills have seen the most snow in this storm, while we’ve seen around 2-5 inches around the metro area.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:
Idaho Springs 4.7 SSE – 15.9 inches
Nederland 0.4 WNW – 14.3 inches
Rollinsville 1.1 SSW – 13.6 inches
Conifer 5.2 WNW – 13.4 inches
Deermont 1.2 ENE – 13.4 inches
Nederland 3.7 ENE – 12.9 inches
Ward 4.6 NE – 12.2 inches
Pinecliffe 2.5 WNW – 12.2 inches
Kittredge 2.5 SSE – 12 inches
Morrison 5.4 SSW – 12 inches
Rollinsville 0.1 NNW – 11.7 inches
Nederland 4.2 E – 11.5 inches
Evergreen 5 W – 11.4 inches
Elizabeth 2.1 NW – 11.2 inches
Bailey 6.8 NNW – 11 inches
Golden 12.5 NW – 10.9 inches
Evergreen 3.5 SE – 10.7 inches
Golden 1.6 SW – 10.5 inches
Evergreen 1.3 NNE – 10.5 inches
Allenspark 2.2 ESE – 10.5 inches
Elbert 3.7 W – 10.3 inches
Larkspur 7.1 ESE – 10 inches
Golden 11.8 NW – 10 inches
Floyd Hill 3.7 N – 9 inches
Evergreen 2.6 S – 9 inches
Ouray .23 NNW – 8.8 inches
Franktown 3.5 NE – 8.7 inches
Perry Park 3.7 ESE – 8.5 inches
Black Forest 3 NE – 8.5 inches
Divide 5.2 SSW – 8.5 inches
Elbert 4.6 SSE – 8.4 inches
Sedalia 3.5 SSE – 8 inches
Castle Pines 2.1 N – 8 inches
Castle Rock 4.7 S – 8 inches
Estes Park 1.8 S – 8 inches
Cripple Creek 5.1 NW – 8 inches
The Pinery – 7.8 inches
Monument 2.1 ENE – 7.5 inches
Calhan 3.1 N – 7 inches
Highlands Ranch 3.2 ESE – 6.8 inches
Lake George 7.2 WNW – 6.8 inches
Jamestown 2.5 SSE – 6.7 inches
Aurora 10 SSE – 6.7 inches
Limon 0.5 S – 6.7 inches
Aurora 5.7 E – 6.6 inches
Cetennial 6.9 E – 6.5 inches
Ken Caryl 3.2 W – 6.5 inches
Red Feather 5.9 NE – 6.5 inches
Ridgway 3.6 NW – 6.5 inches
Surrey Ridge 0.2 SSW – 6.5 inches
Parker 2 WSW – 6.2 inches
Placerville 3.6 E – 6.2 inches
Golden 1.2 NW – 6.1 inches
Foxfield 3.7 ESE – 6 inches
Tabernash 2.7 NW – 6 inches
Arvada 7.1 WNW – 6 inches
Livermore 10.2 W – 5.9 inches
Lyons 8.9 WNW – 5.8 inches
Aurora 4.1 S – 5.6 inches
Cherry Creek Reservoir 1.9 N – 5.4 inches
Divide 1 E – 5.3 inches
Woodland Park 2 N – 5.3 inches
Aurora 2.1 ESE – 52 inches
Canon City 22.3 NW – 5 inches
Guffey 2.5 W – 5 inches
Florissant 4.8 NNE – 5 inches
Denver 9.4 S – 4.6 inches
Aurora 2.7 WSW – 4.5 inches
Littletton 5 ESE – 4.5 inches
Agate 3.7 NW – 4.5 inches
Colorado Springs 14.9 N – 4.5 inches
Highlands Ranch 0.7 ESE – 4.5 inches
Drake 3.2 NNW – 4.4 inches
Denver 6.3 SSE – 4.3 inches
Lakewood 2.2 ESE – 4.2 inches
Glen Haven 1.2 N – 4.2 inches
Lakewood 1.7 SW – 4.1 inches
Gleneagle 0.4 WNW – 4.1 inches
Colorado City 1.6 W – 4 inches
Chatfield Dam 2 NW – 4 inches
Virginia Dale 7.2 SSW – 4 inches
Heeney 0.5 NW – 4 inches
Aurora 2.1 W – 3.8 inches
Westminster 1 E – 3.6 inches
Denver 8 SSW – 3.6 inches
Denver 1.1 NE – 3.6 inches
Colorado Springs 7.3 NE – 3.6 inches
Carbondale 5.9 ENE – 3.5 inches
Denver 2.1 ENE – 3.5 inches
Gunnison 0.2 NW – 3.5 inches
Silverthorne 7.4 NW – 3.5 inches
Wheat Ridge 0.6 S – 3.3 inches
Powderhorn 4.4 NNE – 3.2 inches
Littleton 0.1 ESE – 3.1 inches
Edwards 3.9 SW – 3 inches
Salida 1.8 SSW – 3 inches
Denver 2.1 ESE – 3 inches
Horsetooth Mountain 3.2 NNW – 3 inches
Rye 11.2 E – 3 inches
Falcon Estates 2.4 WNW – 2.9 inches
Littleton 1.5 NE – 2.8 inches
Peyton 9.2 SSW – 2.8 inches
Denver 1.3 WSW – 2.8 inches
Walsenburg 1 WNW – 2.6 inches
Cotopaxi – 4.8 SSE – 2.5 inches
Trinidad 1.9 ENE – 2.5 inches
Briggsdale 0.4 WNW – 2.5 inches