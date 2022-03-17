Snow totals for March 16-17, 2022, Colorado snowstorm

DENVER – The storm that has brought snow to much of the eastern half of Colorado Wednesday into Thursday has dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas, and light snow is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon.

The foothills have seen the most snow in this storm, while we’ve seen around 2-5 inches around the metro area.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:

Idaho Springs 4.7 SSE – 15.9 inches

Nederland 0.4 WNW – 14.3 inches

Rollinsville 1.1 SSW – 13.6 inches

Conifer 5.2 WNW – 13.4 inches

Deermont 1.2 ENE – 13.4 inches

Nederland 3.7 ENE – 12.9 inches

Ward 4.6 NE – 12.2 inches

Pinecliffe 2.5 WNW – 12.2 inches

Kittredge 2.5 SSE – 12 inches

Morrison 5.4 SSW – 12 inches

Rollinsville 0.1 NNW – 11.7 inches

Nederland 4.2 E – 11.5 inches

Evergreen 5 W – 11.4 inches

Elizabeth 2.1 NW – 11.2 inches

Bailey 6.8 NNW – 11 inches

Golden 12.5 NW – 10.9 inches

Evergreen 3.5 SE – 10.7 inches

Golden 1.6 SW – 10.5 inches

Evergreen 1.3 NNE – 10.5 inches

Allenspark 2.2 ESE – 10.5 inches

Elbert 3.7 W – 10.3 inches

Larkspur 7.1 ESE – 10 inches

Golden 11.8 NW – 10 inches

Floyd Hill 3.7 N – 9 inches

Evergreen 2.6 S – 9 inches

Ouray .23 NNW – 8.8 inches

Franktown 3.5 NE – 8.7 inches

Perry Park 3.7 ESE – 8.5 inches

Black Forest 3 NE – 8.5 inches

Divide 5.2 SSW – 8.5 inches

Elbert 4.6 SSE – 8.4 inches

Sedalia 3.5 SSE – 8 inches

Castle Pines 2.1 N – 8 inches

Castle Rock 4.7 S – 8 inches

Estes Park 1.8 S – 8 inches

Cripple Creek 5.1 NW – 8 inches

The Pinery – 7.8 inches

Monument 2.1 ENE – 7.5 inches

Calhan 3.1 N – 7 inches

Highlands Ranch 3.2 ESE – 6.8 inches

Lake George 7.2 WNW – 6.8 inches

Jamestown 2.5 SSE – 6.7 inches

Aurora 10 SSE – 6.7 inches

Limon 0.5 S – 6.7 inches

Aurora 5.7 E – 6.6 inches

Cetennial 6.9 E – 6.5 inches

Ken Caryl 3.2 W – 6.5 inches

Red Feather 5.9 NE – 6.5 inches

Ridgway 3.6 NW – 6.5 inches

Surrey Ridge 0.2 SSW – 6.5 inches

Parker 2 WSW – 6.2 inches

Placerville 3.6 E – 6.2 inches

Golden 1.2 NW – 6.1 inches

Foxfield 3.7 ESE – 6 inches

Tabernash 2.7 NW – 6 inches

Arvada 7.1 WNW – 6 inches

Livermore 10.2 W – 5.9 inches

Lyons 8.9 WNW – 5.8 inches

Aurora 4.1 S – 5.6 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir 1.9 N – 5.4 inches

Divide 1 E – 5.3 inches

Woodland Park 2 N – 5.3 inches

Aurora 2.1 ESE – 52 inches

Canon City 22.3 NW – 5 inches

Guffey 2.5 W – 5 inches

Florissant 4.8 NNE – 5 inches

Denver 9.4 S – 4.6 inches

Aurora 2.7 WSW – 4.5 inches

Littletton 5 ESE – 4.5 inches

Agate 3.7 NW – 4.5 inches

Colorado Springs 14.9 N – 4.5 inches

Highlands Ranch 0.7 ESE – 4.5 inches

Drake 3.2 NNW – 4.4 inches

Denver 6.3 SSE – 4.3 inches

Lakewood 2.2 ESE – 4.2 inches

Glen Haven 1.2 N – 4.2 inches

Lakewood 1.7 SW – 4.1 inches

Gleneagle 0.4 WNW – 4.1 inches

Colorado City 1.6 W – 4 inches

Chatfield Dam 2 NW – 4 inches

Virginia Dale 7.2 SSW – 4 inches

Heeney 0.5 NW – 4 inches

Aurora 2.1 W – 3.8 inches

Westminster 1 E – 3.6 inches

Denver 8 SSW – 3.6 inches

Denver 1.1 NE – 3.6 inches

Colorado Springs 7.3 NE – 3.6 inches

Carbondale 5.9 ENE – 3.5 inches

Denver 2.1 ENE – 3.5 inches

Gunnison 0.2 NW – 3.5 inches

Silverthorne 7.4 NW – 3.5 inches

Wheat Ridge 0.6 S – 3.3 inches

Powderhorn 4.4 NNE – 3.2 inches

Littleton 0.1 ESE – 3.1 inches

Edwards 3.9 SW – 3 inches

Salida 1.8 SSW – 3 inches

Denver 2.1 ESE – 3 inches

Horsetooth Mountain 3.2 NNW – 3 inches

Rye 11.2 E – 3 inches

Falcon Estates 2.4 WNW – 2.9 inches

Littleton 1.5 NE – 2.8 inches

Peyton 9.2 SSW – 2.8 inches

Denver 1.3 WSW – 2.8 inches

Walsenburg 1 WNW – 2.6 inches

Cotopaxi – 4.8 SSE – 2.5 inches

Trinidad 1.9 ENE – 2.5 inches

Briggsdale 0.4 WNW – 2.5 inches