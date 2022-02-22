Snow totals for Feb. 21-22, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER — In the first round of snow, the southwestern part of the state has so far recorded the highest snow totals, with a foot of snow measured in the San Juan Mountains.

More snow is expected to fall on and off until Thursday morning, with an additional 5-10 inches expected in the mountains and lower totals in the foothills and plains, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Here are the snow totals as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.

Molas Pass - 12 inches

Coal Bank Pass - 11 inches

2 SSW Telluride - 11 inches

4 E Camp Bird - 10 inches

5 E Stoner - 8.5 inches

4 NW Ridgway - 7.8 inches

2 SSW Snowmass Village - 7.5 inches

4 W Ridgway - 7.5 inches

Ouray - 7.5 inches

Red Mountain Pass - 7 inches

1 W Blue Mountain - 7 inches

Dinosaur - 6.8 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte - 6.5 inches

10 WSW Cahone - 6.3 inches

4 NE Yellow Jacket - 6 inches

1 N Hahns Peak - 5.5 inches

4 SSW Dolores - 5.5 inches

5 W Westcliffe - 5.5 inches

2 E Steamboat Springs - 5 inches

1 SW Pitkin - 5 inches

3 S Vallecito - 4.8 inches

Silverton - 4.5 inches

5 N Redstone - 4.5 inches

5 SW Colona - 4.1 inches

7 ESE Mancos - 4 inches

Creede - 4 inches

2 SSW Florence - 4 inches

2 SSE Cortez - 3.6 inches

1 SSW Durango - 3.5 inches

2 SSW Estes Park - 3.5 inches

6 N Silt - 3.5 inches

4 NNW Kline - 3.1 inches

3 ESE Parlin - 3 inches

7 ENE Montrose - 3 inches

7 NW San Isabel - 3 inches

2 SSW Wetmore - 3 inches

3 NNW Silt - 2.9 inches

1 E Hermosa - 2.8 inches

1 NW Durango - 2.8 inches

Gunnison - 2.8 inches

5 S Vallecito - 2.5 inches

6 SSE Pagosa Springs - 2.5 inches

Glenwood Springs - 2.5 inches

4 NNE Powderhorn - 2.5 inches

4 NW Redmesa - 2.3 inches

3 SSW Boulder - 2.3 inches

3 W Jamestown - 2.2 inches

1 SSW Durango - 2.2 inches

1 NNW Genesee - 2 inches

7 WNW Dove Creek - 2 inches

1 ESE Durango - 2 inches

4 E Chromo - 2 inches

2 NNW Tincup - 2 inches

15 W Montrose - 2 inches

2 SE Penrose - 2 inches

Oak Creek - 1.8 inches

1 NNW Louisville - 1.6 inches

4 ENE Nederland - 1.5 inches

2 SSW New Castle - 1.5 inches

1 NNE Fountain - 1.5 inches

4 W Cattle Creek - 1.4 inches

3 N Pueblo Reservoir - 1.3 inches

1 ESE Fountain - 1.3 inches

3 ENE Rifle - 1.2 inches

3 WNW Arvada - 1.1 inches

1 SSE Cameo - 1 inche

3 E Plateau City - 1 inch

2 NE Thornton - .5 inches

2 NNE Lakewood - .3 inches

2 SE Denver International Airport - .1 inches