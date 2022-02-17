Snow totals for Feb. 16-17, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER — The Denver metro area and foothills saw around 4-8 inches of snow from a snowstorm that began Wednesday afternoon and tapered off by Thursday morning.

A winter storm warning was in effect for the Denver metro area from 2 p.m. through 5 a.m. for the I-25 corridor and the Front Range foothills, with the conditions impacting the commute for drivers both Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Here are the snow totals as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.

1 NNW Genesse - 8.8 inches

4 SSE Pinecliffe - 8.2 inches

3 NNE Mount Audubon - 8 inches

2 N Aspen Park - 7.4 inches

3 S Florence - 7 inches

1 W Edgewater - 7 inches

4 ENE Nederland - 7 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village - 7 inches

3 SW Meeker Park - 6.4 inches

4 NNW Longs Peak - 6.4 inches

4 S Longs Peak - 6.4 inches

7 NE Sawpit - 6.2 inches

3 E Arvada - 6 inches

Englewood - 6 inches

Palmer Lake - 6 inches

5 W Westcliffe - 6 inches

2 NW Marshall - 5.4 inches

2 N Louisville - 5.4 inches

1 NW Boulder - 5.3 inches

1 NNE Evergreen - 5.3 inches

3 WNW Arvada - 5.2 inches

3 SW Aurora - 5.1 inches

2 SSW Estes Park - 5 inches

2 WSW Broomfield - 5 inches

2 SSW Boulder - 5 inches

1 NNE Morrison - 5 inches

2 SSE Breckenridge - 5 inches

1 NE Brookvale - 5 inches

Arvada - 4.9 inches

2 E Broomfield - 4.9 inches

Poudre Park - 4.8 inches

9 SSE Gould - 4.8 inches

3 SW Ward 4.8 inches

2 E Denver - 4.8 inches

9 SE Weston Pass - 4.8 inches

6 NW Silverthorne - 4.8 inches

10 NNE Silverthorne - 4.8 inches

1 NNW Berthoud Pass - 4.8 inches

1 W Wheat Ridge - 4.6 inches

1 S Rye - 4.5 inches

Conifer - 4.5 inches

3 NNE Englewood - 4.5 inches

1 SW Westminster - 4.4 inches

1 WNW Northglenn - 4.3 inches

1 NNE Louisville - 4.1 inches

4 SW Timnath - 4 inches

3 S Fort Collins - 4 inches

3 SSE Poudre Park - 4 inches

2 NNE Monument - 4 inches

2 N Skyway - 4 inches

2 E Broomfield - 4 inches

1 NNE Pleasant View - 4 inches

3 NNE Cherry Creek Reservoir - 4 inches

3 E Lakewood - 4 inches

Calhan - 4 inches

Denver International Airport - 3.9 inches

2 NE Thornton - 3.6 inches

2 NNE Monument - 3.5 inches

3 N Cherry Creek Reservoir - 3.5 inches

3 WNW La Salle - 3.5 inches

Morrison - 3.5 inches

1 SSW Arvada - 3.5 inches

2 ENE Arvada - 3.5 inches

3 SSW Boulder - 3.3 inches

8 NW Glendevey - 3.2 inches

9 E Glendevey - 3.2 inches

9 SE Cameron Pass - 3.2 inches

7 NW Red Feather Lakes - 3.2 inches

3 WNW Pingree Park - 3.2 inches

5 W Berthoud Falls - 3.2 inches

1 NE Echo Lake - 3.2 inches

5 W Green Mountain Reservoir - 3.2 inches

6 W Arapahoe Peak - 3.2 inches

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 3.2 inches

5 WSW Grand Lake - 3.2 inches

9 SSE Spicer - 3.2 inches

8 SSE Rand - 3.2 inches

5 SSW Blue River - 3.2 inches

3 SSE Denver - 3.1 inches

La Junta - 3 inches

1 SSE Beulah - 3 inches

1 N Castle Rock - 3 inches

1 E Edgewater - 2.7 inches

4 NNE Erie - 2.7 inches

3 ENE Cherry Creek Reservoir - 2.7 inches

1 S Greeley - 2.6 inches

1 SE Leyden - 2.6 inches

1 W Aspen Springs - 2.6 inches

Westminster - 2.5 inches

1 NNW Denver - 2.3 inches

2 NW Loveland - 2 inches

3 SW Fort Collins - 2 inches

3 N Northglenn - 2 inches

Woodland Park - 2 inches

3 NE Air Force Academy - 2 inches

2 NNE Monument - 2 inches

1 WSW Rosita - 2 inches

2 N Longmont - 1.8 inches

3 SSW Castle Pines - 1.7 inches

8 SSE Cameron Pass - 1.6 inches

7 SSE Cameron Pass - 1.6 inches

6 E Cameron Pass - 1.6 inches

5 SSW Glendevey - 1.6 inches

7 E Blue River - 1.6 inches

1 SSE Loveland Pass - 1.6 inches

5 WSW Guanella Pass - 1.6 inches

1 W Copper Mountain - 1.6 inches

3 WNW Alma - 1.6 inches

1 NNW Louisville - 1.3 inches

Iliff - 1.1 inches

Lamar - 1 inch