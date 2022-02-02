Snow totals for Feb. 1-2, 2022, Colorado snowstorm

DENVER – Most of the Front Range woke up to a nice blanket of snow Wednesday, and we’re seeing some impressive snow totals from the heavier bands that fell in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas.

The snow is expected to continue but lighten up into the afternoon Wednesday before extremely cold temperatures set in overnight. Wind chills could be more than 20 degrees below zero by Thursday morning.

MORE: Closings and Delays | What to expect Wednesday | Live updates | Denver7 Weather | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

Below, find the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service in Boulder. We’ll be updating these figures through the day Wednesday.

6 W Security – 22 inches

6 SSW Colorado Springs – 22 inches

8 SSW Colorado Springs – 20 inches

4 SSW Colorado Springs – 14 inches

7 NE Black Forest – 12 inches

4 SSE Air Force Academy – 12 inches

Green Mountain Falls – 12 inches

3 SW Colorado Springs – 12 inches

2 ESE Commerce City – 11 inches

4 E Denver – 11 inches

3 SW Loveland – 11 inches

1 WNW Rye – 11 inches

2 SW Colorado Springs – 11 inches

Rosita – 11 inches

1 S Crescent Village – 10 inches

Westcliffe – 10 inches

2 WNW Loveland – 9.5 inches

3 WNW Arvada – 9.2 inches

10 SSE Prospect Valley – 9 inches

4 SE Commerce City – 9 inches

Cascade – 9 inches

5 NNE Manitou Springs – 9 inches

1 SE Leyden – 8.6 inches

1 SW Westminster – 8.5 inches

2 NNE Lakewood – 8.5 inches

1 NW Broomfield – 8.4 inches

2 SSE Erie – 8.3 inches

2 SSW Boulder – 8.1 inches

2 E Castle Rock – 8 inches

1 SSW Centennial – 8 inches

1 NNW Genesee – 8 inches

Arvada – 8 inches

6 S Air Force Academy – 8 inches

2 N Longmont – 7.7 inches

1 NNW Louisville – 7.6 inches

4 ENE Nederland – 7.5 inches

1 NNW Loveland – 7.5 inches

5 NE Manitou Springs – 7.5 inches

4 NW Arvada – 7 inches

3 NE Monument – 7 inches

2 N Englewood – 7 inches

5 S Manila Village – 7 inches

3 WNW Kelim – 7 inches

4 N Peterson AFB – 7 inches

1 NW Woodland Park – 7 inches

2 E Parker – 6.8 inches

4 ENE Cedar Cove – 6.5 inches

2 WNW Colorado Springs – 6.5 inches

2 NE Arvada – 6.3 inches

Castle Rock – 6.3 inches

3 N Niwot – 6 inches

2 SE Greeley – 6 inches

5 W Falcon – 5.9 inches

Woodland Park – 5.5 inches

1 NE Security – 5.5 inches

Cañon City – 4.5 inches

5 WSW Blende – 4 inches

1 ES Fountain – 3.7 inches

1 SE Pueblo West – 3.5 inches

2 WNW Peterson AFB – 3 inches

1 W Penrose – 3 inches

Denver International Airport – 2.1 inches

3 N Pueblo Reservoir – 2.1 inches