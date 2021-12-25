Snow totals for Dec. 23-25 in Colorado’s mountain communities

DENVER – It wasn’t a white Christmas for the Denver metro area, but if you were in the mountains this weekend, you no doubt captured some breathtaking postcard-worthy memories with family and friends.

Here are the snow totals for the Dec. 23-Dec. 25 snowstorm from reports to the National Weather Service as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

6 NNE Turquoise Lake – 34 inches

Wolf Creek Pass – 33 inches

1 WNW Climax – 19 inches

4 NNW Longs Peak – 18 inches

9 SSE Spicer – 17 inches

1 NNW Monarch Pass – 16 inches

5 W Green Mountain Rese – 14 inches

2 SSW Elkdale – 13.6 inches

1 N Fruitvale – 13 inches

1 NNE Crested Butte – 12.3 inches

2 NNW Tincup – 11 inches

2 SSE Breckenridge – 10.6 inches

1 NNW Cameron Pass – 10 inches

2 ENE Vail – 9.4 inches

9 SSE Gould – 9 inches

7 SSE Cameron Pass – 9 inches

3 NNE Mount Audubon – 9 inches

1 ENE Meeker Park – 8.9 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte – 8.5 inches

8 SSE Rand – 8 inches

6 W Arapahoe Peak – 8 inches

1 W Copper Mountain – 8 inches

1 NW Avon – 7.5 inches

2 NE Leadville – 7.4 inches

6 NW Silverthorne – 7 inches

5 W Berthoud Falls – 7 inches

1 SSE Loveland Pass – 7 inches

4 SE Mount Zirkel – 7 inches

6 N Silt – 7 inches

4 E Vail – 6.1 inches

Silverton – 6.1 inches

5 WSW Grand Lake – 6 inches

9 E Glendevey – 6 inches

1 NW Eagle – 6 inches

1 SW Pitkin – 6 inches

2 E Steamboat Springs – 5.7 inches

1 WNW El Jebel – 5.7 inches

2 W Vail – 5.5 inches

1 W Edwards – 5.4 inches

4 E Cattle Creek – 5.2 inches

3 ESE Gypsum – 5.1 inches

6 S Leadville – 5 inches

3 WNW Pingree Park – 4 inches

3 SW Ward – 4 inches

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass – 4 inches

5 W Toponas – 3.8 inches

Oak Creek – 3.8 inches

7 NE Sawpit – 3.8 inches

15 NW De Beque – 3.5 inches

Collbran – 3.3 inches

4 WNW Cattle Creek – 3.2 inches

1 WNW Buena Vista – 3.1 inches

7 NW Red Feather Lakes – 3 inches

5 SSW Blue River – 3 inches

7 ESE Whitewater – 3 inches

9 SE Weston Pass – 3 inches

Creede – 2.5 inches

1 WNW Steamboat Springs – 2.2 inches

2 N Estes Park – 2 inches

1 NE Echo Lake – 2 inches

7 E Blue River – 2 inches

1 WSW Palisade – 2 inches

2 SW Crawford – 2 inches

1 ENE Fall Creek – 2 inches

1 NW Gypsum – 1.9 inches

Carbondale – 1.8 inches

3 ENE Rifle – 1.6 inches

12 NE Silver Cliff – 1.6 inches

3 NW Black Forest – 1.4 inches

2 NNE Monument – 1.3 inches

1 E Clifton – 1.3 inches

7 NW Colona – 1.1 inches

1 SW Eldora – 1 inch

Ouray – 1 inch

1 SE Crestone – 1 inch

5 W Westcliffe – 1 inch

6 WSW Almont – 1 inch

3 NE Grand Junction – 1 inch

Glenwood Springs – 0.8 inches