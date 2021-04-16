Snow totals for April 15-16, 2021, Colorado snowstorm

DENVER – The storm that moved through Colorado Thursday afternoon into Friday morning brought much-needed snow to much of Colorado, with the highest totals along the Front Range foothills.

At this point, any snow or rain can help Colorado, which is still seeing varying drought conditions across the state and is past its peak snowpack for the winter. April is historically Denver’s second-snowiest month.

Below are snow totals from the April 15-16, 2021, snowstorm from the National Weather Service:

5 S Glen Haven – 12 inches

1 N Genesee – 11.5 inches

1 NNW Genesee – 10.2 inches

5 WNW Lindon – 10 inches

1 ENE Ken Caryl – 9.5 inches

1 S Crescent Village – 9 inches

Aspen Springs – 9 inches

Winter Park – 9 inches

1 W Northglenn – 8.7 inches

1 NE Estes Park – 8.6 inches

1 E Arvada – 8.5 inches

4 NE Nederland – 8.5 inches

5 WSW Calhan – 8.5 inches

Agate – 8.4 inches

1 NE Evergreen – 8.1 inches

1 ENE Westminster – 8.1 inches

4 NE Vernon – 7.9 inches

Lakewood – 7.5 inches

2 SSE Tabernash – 7.5 inches

2 NW Roxborough Park – 7.5 inches

2 E Denver – 7.2 inches

3 N Bailey – 7.1 inches

1 NNW Louisville – 7 inches

4 E Denver – 7 inches

6 SE Kiowa – 7 inches

Denver International Airport – 6.9 inches

Baily – 6.8 inches

2 SW Lakewood – 6.5 inches

Arvada – 6.5 inches

2 E Sunshine – 6.5 inches

Northglenn – 6.4 inches

2 E Broomfield – 6.3 inches

Wheat Ridge – 6.1 inches

6 N Westminster – 6 inches

2 SW Rocky Flats – 6 inches

Brighton – 6 inches

1 SW Sheridan – 6 inches

1 SE Littleton – 6 inches

Crook – 6 inches

Brush – 6 inches

1 NNW Joes – 6 inches

6 S Air Force Academy – 6 inches

Elizabeth – 6 inches

5 S Manila Village – 6 inches

4 S Castle Rock – 6 inches

7 E Wetmore – 5.9 inches

1 W Aspen Springs – 5.8 inches

2 NE Thornton – 5.8 inches

1 SW Sterling – 5.8 inches

3 N Calhan – 5.8 inches

3 W Castle Rock – 5.8 inches

2 SSW Snowmass Village – 5.7 inches

2 W Lone Tree – 5.5 inches

5 NE Bethune – 5.5 inches

5 NNE Idalia – 5.5 inches

Yuma – 5.5 inches

4 ESE Falcon – 5.5 inches

2 SE Chatfield Reservoir – 5.3 inches

1 SSE Ponderosa Park – 5.3 inches

Kassler – 5.2 inches

1 E Black Forest – 5.2 inches

1 E Edgewater – 5.1 inches

Hygiene – 5 inches

Wray – 5 inches

Genoa – 5 inches

Vona – 5 inches

1 NNE Kutch – 5 inches

2 E Elizabeth – 5 inches

7 NNE Black Forest – 5 inches

Cascade – 5 inches

3 WSW Woodland Park – 5 inches

2 SSW Wetmore – 5 inches

2 E Manitou Springs – 4.7 inches

Georgetown – 4.6 inches

2 NW Strasburg – 4.6 inches

Lone Tree – 4.5 inches

3 ESE Gary – 4.5 inches

4 N Peterson AFB – 4.5 inches

1 ESE Frederick – 4.4 inches

4 NNE Florissant – 4.3 inches

2 ESE Divide – 4.3 inches

Evans – 4.2 inches

2 SSW Colorado Springs – 4.2 inches

1 N Castle Rock – 4.1 inches

1 NW Niwot – 4 inches

3 SSE Arapahoe Park – 4 inches

4 NNW Marks Butte – 4 inches

3 S Colorado Springs – 4 inches

3 E Franktown – 4 inches

Penrose – 4 inches

1 SSE Beulah – 4 inches

Palmer Lake – 4 inches

3 NE Cripple Creek – 4 inches

Grant – 4 inches

3 WNW Divide – 4 inches

Cheesman Reservoir – 4 inches

2 N Longmont – 3.9 inches

2 S Parker – 3.8 inches

2 N Loveland – 3.8 inches

1 E Greeley – 3.8 inches

2 SSE Peterson AFB – 3.7 inches

2 SSW Beulah – 3.7 inches

2 NE Longmont – 3.7 inches

2 NW Colorado Springs – 3.6 inches

Oak Creek – 3.5 inches

6 N Colorado Springs – 3.5 inches

2 ESE Longmont – 3.4 inches

2 NNE Falcon – 3.2 inches

Aurora – 3.2 inches

5 SW Arapahoe – 3 inches

5 NNE Pueblo West – 3 inches

2 N Security – 3 inches

2 SW Ellicott – 3 inches

3 SW Cañon City – 3 inches

4 NW Ridgway – 3 inches

Berthoud – 3 inches

1 S Loveland – 3 inches

2 SW Antero Reservoir – 3 inches

1 NNW Lake George – 3 inches

2 NE Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir – 3 inches

Holyoke – 2.7 inches

1 ESE Fountain – 2.7 inches

Karval – 2.5 inches

5 WSW Pinon – 2.5 inches

1 E Colorado City – 2.5 inches

1 WNW Climax – 2.5 inches

4 N Florissant – 2.1 inches

6 ESE Eads – 2 inches

Security – 2 inches

4 SE Colorado City – 2 inches

16 N Texas Creek – 2 inches

7 S Lyons – 2 inches

1 WSW Rosita – 1.8 inches

6 W Westcliffe – 1.6 inches

Walden – 1.5 inches

3 NW Hillside – 1.5 inches

Towner – 1.4 inches

1 NW Eagle – 1.1 inches

2 N Wolcott – 1.1 inches

2 W Vail – 1 inch

Pueblo – 1 inch

2 ESE Rye – 1 inch

1 SW Pitkin – 1 inch

6 S Leadville – 1 inch

Silverton – 1 inch

