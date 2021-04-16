Snow totals for April 15-16, 2021, Colorado snowstorm

DENVER – The storm that moved through Colorado Thursday afternoon into Friday morning brought much-needed snow to much of Colorado, with the highest totals along the Front Range foothills.
At this point, any snow or rain can help Colorado, which is still seeing varying drought conditions across the state and is past its peak snowpack for the winter. April is historically Denver’s second-snowiest month.
Below are snow totals from the April 15-16, 2021, snowstorm from the National Weather Service:
5 S Glen Haven – 12 inches
1 N Genesee – 11.5 inches
1 NNW Genesee – 10.2 inches
5 WNW Lindon – 10 inches
1 ENE Ken Caryl – 9.5 inches
1 S Crescent Village – 9 inches
Aspen Springs – 9 inches
Winter Park – 9 inches
1 W Northglenn – 8.7 inches
1 NE Estes Park – 8.6 inches
1 E Arvada – 8.5 inches
4 NE Nederland – 8.5 inches
5 WSW Calhan – 8.5 inches
Agate – 8.4 inches
1 NE Evergreen – 8.1 inches
1 ENE Westminster – 8.1 inches
4 NE Vernon – 7.9 inches
Lakewood – 7.5 inches
2 SSE Tabernash – 7.5 inches
2 NW Roxborough Park – 7.5 inches
2 E Denver – 7.2 inches
3 N Bailey – 7.1 inches
1 NNW Louisville – 7 inches
4 E Denver – 7 inches
6 SE Kiowa – 7 inches
Denver International Airport – 6.9 inches
Baily – 6.8 inches
2 SW Lakewood – 6.5 inches
Arvada – 6.5 inches
2 E Sunshine – 6.5 inches
Northglenn – 6.4 inches
2 E Broomfield – 6.3 inches
Wheat Ridge – 6.1 inches
6 N Westminster – 6 inches
2 SW Rocky Flats – 6 inches
Brighton – 6 inches
1 SW Sheridan – 6 inches
1 SE Littleton – 6 inches
Crook – 6 inches
Brush – 6 inches
1 NNW Joes – 6 inches
6 S Air Force Academy – 6 inches
Elizabeth – 6 inches
5 S Manila Village – 6 inches
4 S Castle Rock – 6 inches
7 E Wetmore – 5.9 inches
1 W Aspen Springs – 5.8 inches
2 NE Thornton – 5.8 inches
1 SW Sterling – 5.8 inches
3 N Calhan – 5.8 inches
3 W Castle Rock – 5.8 inches
2 SSW Snowmass Village – 5.7 inches
2 W Lone Tree – 5.5 inches
5 NE Bethune – 5.5 inches
5 NNE Idalia – 5.5 inches
Yuma – 5.5 inches
4 ESE Falcon – 5.5 inches
2 SE Chatfield Reservoir – 5.3 inches
1 SSE Ponderosa Park – 5.3 inches
Kassler – 5.2 inches
1 E Black Forest – 5.2 inches
1 E Edgewater – 5.1 inches
Hygiene – 5 inches
Wray – 5 inches
Genoa – 5 inches
Vona – 5 inches
1 NNE Kutch – 5 inches
2 E Elizabeth – 5 inches
7 NNE Black Forest – 5 inches
Cascade – 5 inches
3 WSW Woodland Park – 5 inches
2 SSW Wetmore – 5 inches
2 E Manitou Springs – 4.7 inches
Georgetown – 4.6 inches
2 NW Strasburg – 4.6 inches
Lone Tree – 4.5 inches
3 ESE Gary – 4.5 inches
4 N Peterson AFB – 4.5 inches
1 ESE Frederick – 4.4 inches
4 NNE Florissant – 4.3 inches
2 ESE Divide – 4.3 inches
Evans – 4.2 inches
2 SSW Colorado Springs – 4.2 inches
1 N Castle Rock – 4.1 inches
1 NW Niwot – 4 inches
3 SSE Arapahoe Park – 4 inches
4 NNW Marks Butte – 4 inches
3 S Colorado Springs – 4 inches
3 E Franktown – 4 inches
Penrose – 4 inches
1 SSE Beulah – 4 inches
Palmer Lake – 4 inches
3 NE Cripple Creek – 4 inches
Grant – 4 inches
3 WNW Divide – 4 inches
Cheesman Reservoir – 4 inches
2 N Longmont – 3.9 inches
2 S Parker – 3.8 inches
2 N Loveland – 3.8 inches
1 E Greeley – 3.8 inches
2 SSE Peterson AFB – 3.7 inches
2 SSW Beulah – 3.7 inches
2 NE Longmont – 3.7 inches
2 NW Colorado Springs – 3.6 inches
Oak Creek – 3.5 inches
6 N Colorado Springs – 3.5 inches
2 ESE Longmont – 3.4 inches
2 NNE Falcon – 3.2 inches
Aurora – 3.2 inches
5 SW Arapahoe – 3 inches
5 NNE Pueblo West – 3 inches
2 N Security – 3 inches
2 SW Ellicott – 3 inches
3 SW Cañon City – 3 inches
4 NW Ridgway – 3 inches
Berthoud – 3 inches
1 S Loveland – 3 inches
2 SW Antero Reservoir – 3 inches
1 NNW Lake George – 3 inches
2 NE Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir – 3 inches
Holyoke – 2.7 inches
1 ESE Fountain – 2.7 inches
Karval – 2.5 inches
5 WSW Pinon – 2.5 inches
1 E Colorado City – 2.5 inches
1 WNW Climax – 2.5 inches
4 N Florissant – 2.1 inches
6 ESE Eads – 2 inches
Security – 2 inches
4 SE Colorado City – 2 inches
16 N Texas Creek – 2 inches
7 S Lyons – 2 inches
1 WSW Rosita – 1.8 inches
6 W Westcliffe – 1.6 inches
Walden – 1.5 inches
3 NW Hillside – 1.5 inches
Towner – 1.4 inches
1 NW Eagle – 1.1 inches
2 N Wolcott – 1.1 inches
2 W Vail – 1 inch
Pueblo – 1 inch
2 ESE Rye – 1 inch
1 SW Pitkin – 1 inch
6 S Leadville – 1 inch
Silverton – 1 inch