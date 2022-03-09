Slick evening commute expected ahead of more snow overnight for NE Colorado

DENVER – The evening commute could get slick because of the snow that has already fallen in the Denver metro area and as the heaviest snow moves into the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Roads that are wet or slushy early Wednesday afternoon will see conditions deteriorate between 5 and 6 p.m. as the sun sets and temperatures get even colder.

Snow is increasing across the Denver metro and I-70 corridors this afternoon with roads starting to become icy/slushy. Take it slow if you're traveling over the next several hours! #cowx pic.twitter.com/onmA3kuQ8J — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 9, 2022

But the rest of the storm remains on track, NWS forecasters said Wednesday afternoon, for 2-6 inches of snow for the metro area and the plains and the highest snow totals in the mountains north of Berthoud Pass.

All of the Denver metro area, most of the eastern plains and mountains are under winter weather advisories until 5 a.m. Thursday for 2-6 inches of snow for the plains and metro area, with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

The northern Front Range foothills could see 5-10 inches of snow, while the Summit County, Mosquito Range and Indian Peaks should expect 4-8 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

NWS Boulder Forecast snowfall between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Friday from the NWS Boulder.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Rabbit Ears Pass area for an additional 4-8 inches of snow, for the Elkhead, Park and Flat Tops for another 4-8 of snow to bring totals for storm up to around 2 feet.

There is also a winter storm warning in effect for Kit Carson and Yuma counties for 5-9 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 35-45 miles per hour. Some locations in the area could reach a foot of snow because of banding that is likely in the storm.

Snow bands had formed as of early Wednesday afternoon across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, which will move south through the evening. Low temperatures overnight should be near zero on the plains and below-zero over the foothills and mountains.

Some flurries could continue into Thursday morning, and light snow should continue in the morning in the mountains. Highs on Thursday are only expected to reach the upper teens or lower 20s.

