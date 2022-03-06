Several crashes, adverse conditions close Colorado highways

DENVER — The winter weather blanketing parts of the state is causing traffic headaches and road closures in southern and eastern Colorado Sunday.

A multiple-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 25 north of Pueblo near the Purcell exit caused at least a 20-vehicle pile-up, according to Denver7 news partner, KOAA-TV.

The Colorado Springs news outlet reported five people were injured in the crash. No fatalities were reported.

Authorities said the crash was weather-related and crews closed lanes in the area as they cleared vehicles from the road.

The Eastern Plains is seeing weather-related crashes as well. Both directions of Interstate 70 near Limon were closed Sunday afternoon due to multiple crashes and adverse conditions.

The number of injuries is unknown and an estimated time on when lanes will reopen has not been released.

Light snow is expected to continue to fall over the Front Range and Eastern Plains Sunday.

Snowfall totals are forecast to be between 2 to 4 inches across the plains and the Denver area before the system moves out Monday, making for possible hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute.