Second wave of snow, freezing temperatures hit Colorado

DENVER — Another round of snow and freezing temperatures has settled over Colorado Sunday. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s across the Denver area.

Light snow is expected to continue to fall over the Front Range, including the Denver area, throughout the day Sunday, the heaviest of which will be in the southern Front Range and mountains along the I-70 Corridor, where an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is possible.

Snowfall totals are forecast to be between 2 to 4 inches across the plains and the Denver area before the system moves out Monday, making for possible hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute.

MORE: Closings and Delays | Full forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

The National Weather Service in Boulder issued winter weather advisories for the northern and central mountains, Larimer, Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips and parts of Douglas counties. Those areas should see a continued accumulation of 6-12 inches of snow.

Monday should see some clearing with below-average temperatures. There is some uncertainty in the forecast as to if or when snow showers will form over the central mountains along the I-70 corridor. Some snow showers may move off the higher terrain and onto the plains, but additional snowfall will be very light, according to the NWS.

Northeast Colorado will see a break from the snow on Tuesday and warmer temperatures for a couple of days. But early models show more possible snow between Wednesday and Friday accompanied by an arctic airmass that could drop temperatures near or below zero, according to early forecasts.

The statewide snowpack was 94% of median Sunday, with seven of the eight river basins below median levels. The Gunnison basin was at 105% of median Sunday, while four of the other basins were above 90% of median levels for this time of the season.

Nearly 92% of the state is seeing moderate or worse drought, and 57% of the state is experiencing severe drought or worse. Eight percent of the state – along the southern border and in northwestern Moffat County – is experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Denver7 will continue to provide updates as we track this storm into and through the weekend. You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.

