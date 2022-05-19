School districts, event coordinators adjust to weekend weather

School districts and event coordinators across Colorado are adjusting plans due to this weekend's expected weather. Here is an ongoing list of event changes:

Adams 14 School District | Adams City High School graduation will take place in the school gym at 10 a.m. on the regularly scheduled date. Lester Arnold High School graduation will take place at the Adams City High School gym at 6 p.m. Friday.

Boulder Valley School District | Centaurus High School and Peak To Peak Charter graduations will be held at the 1ST Bank Center at their regularly scheduled time and date. Broomfield High School and Monarch High School graduations will now be held on Friday at the 1ST Bank Center. Boulder High School graduation has been moved to Sunday morning but will remain at Recht Field.

Jefferson County Public Schools | Lakewood High School graduation has been moved indoors to the school gym. Jefferson High School graduation has been moved indoors to the school gym. Ralston Valley High School graduation has been moved indoors to the National Western Stock Show Stadium.

Three JeffCo high school graduations — Evergreen High School, Chatfield High School and Columbine High School — were scheduled for Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which is a "rain or shine" venue. The Evergreen graduation will still be held at Red Rocks. However, the Chatfield and Columbine graduations have been moved to the Denver Coliseum. The Chatfield graduation will take place at 2 p.m., while the Columbine graduation will take place at 6 p.m.

Mapleton Public Schools | Graduation will take place Sunday at 10 a.m. on the field at DiTirro Stadium.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Red Rocks is a "rain or shine" venue, meaning the show will go on no matter the weather. If needed, shows will pause until severe weather passes. Red Rocks officials say it is up to event organizers and school districts to move events. Saturday's Global Dub has been canceled, event organizers announced.

