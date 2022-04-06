Red flag and high wind warnings continue Wednesday, Thursday for NE Colorado

DENVER – Northeastern Colorado continues to see gusty winds Wednesday afternoon and critical fire danger as a result of the winds, which are expected to calm overnight before another day of red flag warnings on Thursday.

High wind warnings and watches, and red flag warnings, are in effect for nearly all of eastern Colorado into Wednesday evening, and again Thursday from about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the location.

Winds are expected both days out of the northwest at about 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50-65 mph – the strongest gusts coming on the eastern plains. And relative humidity levels are expected to be in the 10-20% range.

A new wildfire start was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday south of Boulder.

New fire just reported south of Boulder. Please stay tuned to @BoulderOEM for any possible evacuation notices if they become necessary. #COwx #COfire https://t.co/raDx1DBO0P — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 6, 2022

The high winds are also kicking up dust on the eastern plains. A blowing dust advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. in Phillips, Sedgwick, Logan and Washington counties, where winds of 30-45 mph and gusts up to 65 mph have reduced visibility below one mile in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. Several roads and highways in northeastern Colorado have closed at various times on Wednesday.

⚠️Blowing dust severely restricting visibility over portions of the northeast CO plains this afternoon ⚠️



Images (courtesy of Washington County Sherriff) taken from Otis, Colorado - where visibility was down to ~1 city block! #COwx pic.twitter.com/7ZG769fhOJ — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 6, 2022

The highest wind gust recorded in Colorado as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday was northeast of Kremmling, at 72 mph. But in Kit Carson, Julesburg, Iliff, and Springfield, gusts in excess of 64 mph have been reported.

The strongest winds are generally in a line along and east of Fort Morgan to Limon, according to the NWS. But wind speeds should slow, and humidity increase, after dark. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on the plains, and while winds will be weaker, there could be some 30-40 mph gusts on the far northeastern and eastern plains, the NWS said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: High winds in northeast Colorado have blown numerous vehicles off the road on I-76. Authorities are requiring high-profile vehicles (tractor-trailers, RVs, etc) traveling in the area to park until conditions improve. — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) April 6, 2022

Conditions should be similar on Thursday, though there will be slightly higher humidity levels and slightly weaker winds in the metro area, the NWS said Wednesday afternoon.

Drought conditions along the northern Front Range foothills and in the metro area have improved over the past few weeks, as the metro area up to Fort Collins is rated as abnormally dry on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale. Other parts of the eastern plains are experiencing moderate and severe drought, while most of the mountains are currently seeing moderate drought.

People can sign up for emergency alerts for their county by clicking here.

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.