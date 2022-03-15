Rain and snow Wednesday into Thursday along Colorado Front Range

DENVER – While temperatures will reach the mid-60s in Denver on Tuesday, rain and snow are moving in Wednesday afternoon, which could make for a slushy commute on Thursday morning.

There were not yet winter weather advisories or winter storm watches issued for northeast Colorado as of noon Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Boulder said it could issue some on Tuesday afternoon.

MORE: Closings and Delays | Full forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

The precipitation could start out as light rain in the metro area and along the plains on Thursday morning, which will continue through the afternoon.

According to the NWS, the rain will likely persist through 9 p.m. in the metro area, then change to a rain-snow mix between 9 p.m. Wednesday and midnight, then switch to snow overnight as another cold air mass moves into the area.

NWS Boulder Forecast snow for the Wednesday-Thursday snowstorm as of Tuesday morning.

The NWS said Tuesday morning the best window for snow will be between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide could see 5-10 inches of snow, with locally higher totals, according to the NWS. As of noon, the NWS was forecasting 2-3 inches for Denver and Boulder, with more snow closer to the foothills.

The NWS said a winter storm watch could be issued for the foothills and Palmer Divide on Tuesday afternoon for the storm, as well as a winter weather advisory for Denver, the foothills, and the I-70 corridor from Denver to Limon.

Roads will likely be slushy or slick for the Thursday morning commute, especially in the Palmer Divide area and between Colorado Springs and the Denver metro area.

NRCS/USDA Statewide snowpack levels were 98% of median as of Tuesday.

Colorado’s statewide snowpack was 98% of median as of Tuesday after a fairly steady increase over the past 10 days. The snowpack in the eight individual river basins has also improved.

The Gunnison basin has the largest snowpack in Colorado as of Tuesday, with 111% of median. The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan (104%) and Upper Colorado Headwaters (103%) were both above median levels.

NRCS/USDA Median snowpack levels in the eight Colorado river basins as of Monday.

The Laramie and North Platte (98%), Upper Rio Grande (98%), and South Platte (98%) were all slightly below median levels. And the Arkansas (91%) and Yampa and White (89%) basins were slightly further below median levels.

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.