More snow on the way for Colorado mountains as snowpack continues to increase

DENVER – Another snowstorm is on its way to Colorado Wednesday that is expected to further bolster the quickly-increasing snowpack in the mountains and bring a couple of inches of snow to the plains.

Winter storm warnings are in effect until noon Thursday for most of the mountain area across the state. In the Cameron Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and Medicine Bow Range, 1-3 feet of snow is expected, along with winds that could gust up to 65 miles per hour.

NWS Boulder Forecast snow totals through Friday afternoon from the NWS in Boulder.

For Summit County, the Mosquito Range and Indian Peaks, 8-15 inches of snow are expected, along with similar wind gusts. At the higher elevations of the eastern Sawatch Mountains and eastern Lake County, 5-13 inches of snow are expected, along with wind gusts of up to 75 mph.

The Gore and Elk Mountains should expect 8-16 inches in the storm, while the Elkhead and Park mountains are forecast to get 1-2 feet, with some locations up to 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The Flat Tops could also see 8-16 inches of snow.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for northern Park, as well as Grand and Summit counties below 9,000 feet for 5-10 inches of snow, along with the lower elevations of Lake County and the Upper Yampa River Basin.

High wind warnings on the plains expire Tuesday at 5 p.m. ahead of the cold front, which is expected to move across the plains Wednesday afternoon and bring 1-4 inches of snow across the plains into Thursday morning, with some locally higher amounts possible closer to the Front Range foothills.

“Main event looks to be Wednesday evening but some lingering light snow expected through the night,” NWS Boulder forecasters wrote in Tuesday’s forecast discussion. “There could be some higher amounts just close the foothills and closer to the northern border areas of Wyoming and Nebraska.”

The widespread mountain snow will continue to bolster the snowpack, which has seen a massive turnaround since the first week of December, when it was near its lowest median level statewide over the past 30 years.

It sat at 51% of median levels on Dec. 7 but had jumped to 77% of median levels as of Dec. 16.

The statewide snowpack jumped to 122% of median as of Tuesday after several storms on the back end of December.

USDA/NRCS Statewide snowpack levels as of Jan. 4, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, several areas of western and southwestern Colorado got more than 95 inches of snow in the storm cycle from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

The mountains have picked up some impressive snowfall totals during the period of Dec 23rd to Jan 1st. This was a very active pattern that included a historic atmospheric river. Here are the top accumulations across the western Colorado mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/N3XzLUsRAR — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) January 3, 2022

That includes 170 inches at Schofield Pass west of Aspen, 125 inches at Park Reservoir east of Grand Junction, and 103 inches at Spud Mountain south of Telluride.

And as of Tuesday, all but one of Colorado’s river basins was below median for this time of the year.

USDA/NRCS Colorado snowpack as of Jan. 3, 2022.

The Arkansas basin was at 91% of median Tuesday, but all others were near or well-above median levels – including the southwestern part of the state where snowpack had been at the lowest levels just a few weeks ago.

The San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan basin was at 142% of median Tuesday; the Gunnison basin was at 151% of median; and the Upper Rio Grande basin was at 100% of median levels.

In northern Colorado, the Upper Colorado Headwaters basin was at 125% of median as of Tuesday; the Yampa and White basin sat at 114% of median; the Laramie and North Platte basin was 120% of median; and the South Platte basin was at 110% of median.

A graphic from the Colorado Climate Center shows the difference between the mountain snowfall in December versus the plains, which were mostly dry through the fall and winter ahead of the New Year’s Eve snowstorm. Denver experienced among its warmest, and driest, back halves of a year ever this year.

If it was possible to capture December's extremes in Colorado in a single map, this might be it. Standardized Precipitation-Evapotranspiration Index (which accounts for both precip and temperature) for the month. A short #cowx thread. 1/ pic.twitter.com/EPlnVTNY0E — ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) January 3, 2022

