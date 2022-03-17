Live weather updates as overnight snowfall moves into Denver metro

DENVER – The Denver metro area is under a winter storm warning until noon Thursday, as heavy snow is expected to fall throughout the morning commute, creating snowpacked roads Thursday morning.

The snow is expected to continue through most of the morning Thursday before tapering off early in the afternoon.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through NE Colorado. Refresh this page for the latest.

7:30 a.m | Traffic | Southbound I-25 is closed between Highway 165 and exit 71 (Graneros Road) due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

7:15 a.m. | Traffic | In Highlands Ranch, the heavy and wet snow is creating slushy conditions on the roads. Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta shows how the snow is impacting travel in the south metro area.

Snow continues in south Denver metro area, creating slushy conditions

7:13 a.m. | Traffic | It may not be the coldest day, but when the wind picks up paired with blowing snow, it feels teeth-chattering. Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson takes a look at conditions in Denver.

Wind, snow causing teeth-chattering conditions

6:55 a.m. | Forecast | Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says the morning commute will continue to be problematic this morning.

More snow across the Denver metro area this morning

6:40 a.m. | Power Outages | There are now more than 1,000 CORE customers without power this morning, and there are nearly 7,000 Xcel Energy customers have power outages as well.

6:34 a.m. | Traffic | RTD says riders should expect buses to run about 10 minutes late due to the snowfall creating wet and icy roads across the Denver metro area.

6:32 a.m. | Traffic | Visibility has been heavily diminished in Elbert County and has caused the suspension of some road clearing operations, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management. There have been multiple reports of vehicles stuck on shoulders and side ditches.

6:27 a.m. | Closures | Several more districts and government offices have reported delays or closures Thursday morning. The school delays and closings page is updated regularly with new closures and delays.

5:57 a.m. | Traffic | Westbound I-70 is closed remains closed at exit 259 (Morrison/Golden), according to Colorado State Patrol Golden.

5:38 a.m. | Traffic | Major closures are impacting the commute. Eastbound I-70 is closed for safety concerns at exit 243 (Hidden Valley), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. U.S. 40 between Mount Vernon Drive, west of the Golden area, and Heritage Road. Northbound U.S. 285 is closed between Grant and Fairplay because of a stalled semi-truck that's blocking traffic. Southbound U.S. 285 is also closed between North Fork Road (near Kenosha Pass) and Colorado Highway 9 near Red Hill Pass.

5:36 a.m. | Power Outages | Xcel Energy is reporting 104 outage orders affecting 6,299 customers around the Denver metro area, and 181 CORE customers are without power in the foothills.

5:32 a.m. | Closures | Just over a dozen school districts and government offices are either closed or delayed due to weather conditions. Check the school delays and closings page for the latest updates.