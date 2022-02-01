Watch
Live updates: Incoming storm expected to drop several inches of snow around Front Range

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Front Range foothills to winter storm warnings and the metro area and plains to winter weather advisories ahead of the snowstorm, which is expected to hit Tuesday afternoon and continue into late Wednesday.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Feb 01, 2022
An approaching snowstorm will roll into the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon, gain intensity throughout the evening, and start to taper off by Wednesday evening.

Multiple winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will go into effect Tuesday and last through late Wednesday for the Denver metro area and eastern plains ahead of this storm.

The highest snow totals are expected in the foothills west of Denver north to Wyoming, which could see between 8-12 inches of new accumulation. Denver is expected to get 6-8 inches of snow, as of Tuesday morning.

Below are the latest updates on this snowstorm.

1:01 p.m. | Closure | Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools will be closed Wednesday due to anticipated weather. All before and after school activities on Wednesday are canceled. All Tuesday activities will be held as scheduled. The district will also have a two-hour delay schedule on Thursday. There will also be no before school activities, morning preschool classes or breakfast on Thursday.

12:40 p.m. | Travel | The Colorado Department of Transportation said the snowstorm will cause difficult travel conditions along the Front Range, as well as across the state, this week. CDOT crews are prepared to keep the streets as safe as possible, but avoid travel if you can, CDOT says.

12:20 p.m. | Closure | Poudre School District schools will close on Wednesday due to the snowstorm moving in. This is not a remote learning day. All after-school activities for Wednesday have also been canceled.

10:45 a.m. | Delayed start | Boulder County's Disaster Recovery Center, which is serving community members affected by the Marshall Fire, will have a delayed opening due to incoming winter weather. It will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will close at the normal time of 5 p.m. It is located at 1755 S. Public Road in Lafayette.

