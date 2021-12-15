Live updates: High wind warnings across eastern Colorado Wednesday

DENVER – We’re expecting hurricane-force wind gusts into this afternoon along the foothills and on the eastern plains as a strong storm system moves across Colorado.

High wind warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. from the foothills east to the Kansas and Nebraska borders for nearly every county on the eastern half of the state.

Latest storm developments | Cancellations and closures | Today’s forecast | Radars | 24/7 Weather Stream | Live Streaming Radar | How to watch Denver7+ on your TV

In the mountains, winter weather advisories are in effect for 3-109 inches of snow and winds that could gust as high as 75 miles per hour above tree line in the central and northern mountains and up to 95 miles per hour in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

MORE: Hurricane-force winds expected mid-morning into afternoon in Colorado

Red flag warnings are also in effect for most of the eastern half of the state because of the 40-50 mile-per-hour sustained winds that could gust up to 85 miles per hour, along with relative humidity below 20%.

And across most of the plains from the southern border to Wyoming, air quality health advisories are in effect until 8 p.m. because of blowing dust.

MORE: Delays, closures, cancellations ahead of high wind warning in Colorado

Various COVID testing and vaccination sites are closed Wednesday, and RTD says the A Line will run every 30 minutes, with crossing attendants in place, because of the high winds.

Denver International airport had more than 420 flight delays as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday and more than 120 flights had been canceled. Check your flight status by clicking here.

Below, we’ll have live updates throughout Wednesday as the storm makes its way across the state. Refresh the page for the latest developments. (All times Mountain):

10:43 a.m. | Power flashes along Front Range

The National Weather Service says there have been power bumps reported in the Boulder area, where gusts up to 90 miles per hour have already been reported.

The NWS says the winds will continue to increase and that people should be aware of falling tree limbs, blowing dust that will lead to reduced visibility and other scattered power outages.

10:40 a.m. | I-25 closed to high-profile vehicles in Wyoming

The Wyoming Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 25 in both directions to light, high-profile vehicles because of the high winds.

10:15 a.m. | Highway 287 closure in Baca County

Highway 287 is closed from Springfield to Wiley due to crashes and downed power lines. Colorado State Patrol is telling drivers not to travel in this area.

10:13 a.m. | 91 mph gust at the NCAR Mesa Lab

The National Weather Service says that peak gusts have used 91 mph at the NCAR Mesa Lab and 81 mph at the National Wind Technology Center. Gusts at White Ranch Open Space in Jefferson County have reached 71 mph.

And just like that, peak gusts have now hit 91 mph at the NCAR Mesa Lab, and 81 mph at the National Wind Technology Center! #COwx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 15, 2021

9:40 a.m. | Tree branch disposal after this storm

Several tree branch drop-off sites have been set up for tomorrow through Dec. 22 in anticipation of damage from today’s storm.

Residents can take downed branches to the following locations:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Barnum North parking lot: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

City Nursery site (Smith Road and Havana, southwest corner): 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday

Most of the branches will be recycled into mulch for city and residential use.