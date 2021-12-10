Live updates: Colorado mountains receiving first heavy snowfall of the season

DENVER – We’re finally getting some meaningful and widespread snowfall in the Colorado mountains to round out this week, which should be a much-needed boost for the meager snowpack.

Meanwhile, we are still awaiting our first measurable snowfall in Denver for the season, which just might arrive on Friday morning. (We’re crossing our fingers too.)

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect for the mountain until Friday afternoon, where some higher elevations could get 2 feet of snow.



We’ll be tracking the storm and putting the latest snow and road updates from across the state in the story below. Refresh the page for the latest. (All times Mountain)

5:40 p.m. | Latest from Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson

Denver7 Chief Meteorologist has the latest look at current snow conditions and what to expect going into Friday. Watch his forecast in the player below.

Friday, December 9, 2021 evening forecast

5:06 p.m. | Snow picking up in the high country; avalanche warnings issued

More snow has started to develop across the mountains as of 5 p.m., and the storm was expected to strengthen through the evening. The National Weather Service said travel would not be recommended in the mountains Thursday night into Friday morning.

By 5 p.m., more than 11 inches had already fallen near Rabbit Ears Pass, and the heaviest snowfall totals extended along a line from there to the east toward Rocky Mountain National Park. Several areas in Summit County had also received 3 inches of snow by 5 p.m.

Snow is accumulating in those mountains! Here's an estimate of how much snow has fallen so far, but plenty more to come. Heaviest totals so far roughly along/north of a line from Rabbit Ears Pass to @RockyNPS. #COwx pic.twitter.com/dMyxxPseK5 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 9, 2021

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued avalanche warnings for the Steamboat/Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, North San Juan and South San Juan zones from 4 p.m. Thursday until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“Heavy snow and strong winds will result in numerous natural avalanches on Thursday night,” the CAIC said. “Very dangerous avalanche conditions continue into Friday with human-triggered avalanches very likely.”

Here's a look at the expected impacts to Interstate 70 from the NWS:

The I-70 Snow Forecast is back! Highest travel impacts will be in the mountains with snow and blowing snow increasing tonight. Some travel impacts possible down the Front Range, with potential for a band of snow and slick roads for the Friday am commute. #COwx pic.twitter.com/a0oEkFGhLG — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 9, 2021

12:40 p.m. | Colorado mountains on track for heavy snow into Friday; Denver area should expect less than an inch

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect for most of the higher-elevation mountains through Friday afternoon, with general accumulations forecast to be around 8 to 20 inches in areas under winter storm warnings, and with some locally higher totals possible near Rabbit Ears Pass and in the San Juan Mountains.

West Jackson and west Grand counties are forecast to get 15-30 inches in the storm; the Rocky Mountain National Park and Medicine Bow Range areas can expect 10-20 inches; the eastern Sawatch and San Juan Mountains could see 20 to 30 inches; and the mountains further west could see 1 to 2 feet.

“Snowfall amounts up to 2 feet seem likely above 8500 to 9000 feet and wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the higher elevation snotels receive close to 3 feet of snow from this system. The valleys, however, remain a bit uncertain,” NWS Grand Junction forecasters wrote Thursday morning.

Thursday 11:15 a.m. weather and snow forecast

Winter weather advisories are in effect for Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and Indian Peaks until 5 p.m. Friday, with 4 to 10 inches of snow expected.

A winter storm watch is in effect for the I-70 corridor near Glenwood Springs and Parachute, where about 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected.

Winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour across much of the high country during the storm as well, the National Weather Service said.

Snow had already developed by 11:30 a.m. Thursday across most of western Colorado, and it will move eastward through the day Thursday, which is when the heaviest snow is expected to fall, according to forecasters.

Unfortunately, forecast snow totals for Denver and the plains continue to drop from the meager 1-2 inches that were forecast for this storm earlier this week, and there is now a question if Denver will even see the one-tenth of an inch that is needed to be considered measurable.

The National Weather Service said Thursday the cold front should arrive in the Denver area around 3 a.m. Friday but that snow might not develop – if it does at all – until around 7 a.m.

“[The] best chance for the I-25 corridor will be right behind the front Friday morning into midday,” NWS Boulder forecasters wrote Thursday morning, saying drier downslope air will move in Friday afternoon.

But the forecasters did not sound thrilled about the latest models bringing any substantial snowfall to the metro area.

“It’s hard to envision much snowfall occurring in that narrow window Friday morning given so many things against it, most importantly dry low-level air in place, then reinforced during the afternoon, and essentially no upslope flow east of the foothills,” they said.

“It’s quite possible many areas along the Front Range get no snow at all,” the forecasters continued. “High res models really don’t like snowfall chances for the I-25 corridor.”

5:14 a.m. | Denver looking at its first official snow of the season

A strong storm system will push across Colorado over the next two days and bring heavy snow to the mountains and at least a little snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

Snow will increase over the mountains today, with clouds thickening over eastern Colorado. The snow will become heavy at times in the mountains Thursday afternoon with some thunder and lightning possible — a sign of a vigorous storm! One to two feet of snow will be possible along and west of the Continental Divide with this storm.

Highs will be in the low 50s in Denver this afternoon. The weather will turn colder Thursday night and Friday with — finally — a chance for snow in Denver! It will not be a major storm, but perhaps up to an inch will fall by midday Friday. This type of storm typically leaves the most snow over the mountains, just a little in Denver and a bit more across the northeast corner of the state.

