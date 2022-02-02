Heavy band of snow in parts of Denver metro area; bitter cold to follow storm

DENVER – A band of heavy snow fell across part of the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than 7 inches in areas, and the snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before bitterly cold temperatures set in.

The heaviest snow fell along a convergence line at rates of up to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

As of 6:30 a.m., areas closer to downtown Denver, Westminster, Boulder, and Louisville had all reported more than 7 inches of snow, including about 9 inches near Central Park in Denver.

An impressive band of snow brought a quick burst to parts of the Denver metro area. It's still bringing a round of heavy snow to the east side of town. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2nxaU3bnl1 — lisa hidalgo (@LisaDenver7) February 2, 2022

As of 5 a.m., Denver International Airport was only reporting 2.1 inches of snow, however, showing where the heaviest band hit and missed.

MORE: Closings and Delays | Live updates | Denver7 Weather | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

As of 5 a.m., northeastern Colorado was expected to get another general 1-4 inches through the day, as the snow is expected to lighten before ending Wednesday evening.

Denver7 Expected snowfall after 5 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2022, according to the NWS Boulder.

The NWS upgraded Denver to a winter storm warning because of the heavy snow band, which remains in effect until midnight for the city, along the foothills and near the Palmer Divide.

Some areas near Colorado Springs have seen well over a foot of snow as of Wednesday morning.

NWS forecasters were not sure early Wednesday exactly where the convergence line with the heaviest snow will move – whether it would continue moving slowly southeast, would stall or move back to the west.

But the snow should start to taper off Wednesday afternoon before ending in the evening hours.

High temperatures will only reach the teens Wednesday, and the foothills and mountains will be in the single digits.

But Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to fall below zero in most places, and in areas where the clouds clear, could fall to 10 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the NWS. By Thursday morning, there could be wind chills of -25 on the plains and -35 in the mountains.

Nearly all the school districts in the metro area and northern Colorado are closed Wednesday, and most roads are snowpacked – especially off the major highways.

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.