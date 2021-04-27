First landspout tornado of the season reported southwest of Kit Carson

DENVER – Colorado’s first landspout tornado of the season touched down Tuesday southwest of Kit Carson.

Eric Hurst, the public information officer for South Fire Metro Rescue, reported the landspout tornado just after 4 p.m. in a series of tweets.

Landspout tornado southwest of Kit Carson, Colorado. Still spinning as of 16:00. @NWSPueblo pic.twitter.com/DIAnW8D73M — Eric Hurst (@WorkingFirePIO) April 27, 2021

The National Weather Service in Boulder had issued a Tornado Warning for Lincoln County until 4:15 p.m. prior to Hurst tweeting the videos.

Tornado Warning including Lincoln County, CO until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/yDv8DZ9ESr — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 27, 2021

Hurst said all landspout tornadoes that had formed in the area had dissipated by 4:30 p.m.

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office told residents in the area via Facebook to "take shelter immediately" as a tornado was reported on the ground north of Haswell near County Road U and County Road 21. They also shared several photos of that landspout tornado after the landspout had dissolved.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop on the Eastern Plains and across lower-elevation areas of the Denver metro Tuesday, with stronger storms possibly developing along the Palmer Divide, between Denver and Colorado Springs, according to the latest NWS forecast.

Severe hail will be the main threat, though there is a risk for an isolated tornado or two.

Heavy rain will be expected, with a projected 1.77 inches of rain in Denver and similar amounts across the Front Range.

Snow will fall at higher elevations in the foothills and mountains, gradually dropping to lower elevations through the day and evening.

The higher foothills and Front Range mountains could see 7-14 inches of snow by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While severe weather should end by Tuesday night, the rain is expected to hang around into Wednesday, the NWS said.

It’ll be sunny again by Thursday.