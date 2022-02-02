Colorado snowstorm: How are the roads?

DENVER — A winter snowstorm that moved into the Front Range overnight, dumping more than 7 inches in some areas, is creating treacherous road conditions in many parts of the Denver area and mountains.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes overnight and into the morning hours, causing temporary closures at times. The Interstate 70 Mountain corridor was reported to be icy and packed with snow in spots.

The Colorado State Patrol reported multiple crashes on I-70 out east near Strasburg. The westbound lanes were closed for hours in the area. CSP is cautioning drivers to slow down as roads are icy.

READ MORE: Live updates | Traffic | Closings and Delays | Full forecast | Radars | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

Several jurisdictions in the Denver area are on accident alert status, meaning crashes involving no injuries or property damage can be reported to authorities at a later time.

In Denver, plows were out clearing major roads and highways and roads around schools. Despite this, the cold temperatures are keeping the roadways slippery and icy, and many of the side streets remain unplowed around the city.

The city of Denver said residential plow drivers will be focusing on those side streets Wednesday afternoon, plowing a single pass down the center of each street to provide a path and prevent deep ice ruts.

The roads are snow-covered in Lakewood, but Denver7's Veronica Acosta says they've seen plows making their way through the area. Many of the main roads in other parts of the metro area have been plowed but snow continues to accumulate.

Snow was decreasing late Wednesday morning over the northern portions of the Front Range, but light snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before bitterly cold temperatures set in.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to fall below zero in most places, creating icy road conditions for morning commuters.

