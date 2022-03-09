CDOT warns drivers to slow down during evening commute to avoid repeat of Sunday

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution and limit travel during Wednesday evening’s commute after a 50-car pileup and series of crashes Sunday snarled traffic for hours in Colorado.

An arctic front pushed south across the Front Range early this morning, bringing light snow and cold temperatures to the Denver area. The brunt of the storm is expected to impact the afternoon and evening commute.

During Sunday’s snowstorm, two separate multi-vehicle pileups on Interstate 25 and multiple other crashes caused traffic headaches and road closures. In Denver, a multi-vehicle crash caused a 50-car pileup on I-25. Minor injuries were reported. And a 20-car pile near Pueblo injured five people.

CDOT believes poor driving — failing to keep a distance, speeding, poor traction — for the conditions contributed to some of the crashes Sunday and they’re hoping to avoid a repeat.

The agency said it has nearly 100 plows in the Denver region and the I-70 mountain corridor working to keep freeways and highways clear Wednesday. Crews have already pre-treated interstates.

Drivers are being cautioned to avoid traveling if possible and drive at slower speeds, giving themselves plenty of room for the car ahead.

The storm is moving in from north to south and will last until Friday. Accumulations of up to 7 inches are possible for the Denver area. The foothills and mountains could see up to 11 inches.