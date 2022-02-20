Bitter cold temperatures and lingering snow heading toward Front Range, mountains

DENVER — The calm before the storm seems to be typical weather behavior for Colorado and this week is no exception. The warm and mild weekend we're enjoying will give way to bitter-cold temperatures and lingering snow beginning late Monday.

Colorado’s Front Range, mountains and Eastern Plains are in store for some of the coldest temperatures of the season as a cold front pushes south into the area sometime Monday late afternoon or early evening. But before this system gets a stranglehold, highs will likely reach the 60s in Denver Monday afternoon.

The arctic air that moves in late Monday will settle over the area and will not budge through at least Thursday, bringing daytime temperatures down to the single digits in some areas. Overnight lows will be near zero and below in parts. Wednesday should the coldest with lows expected to be around five below zero in the Denver area.

The system will also bring snowfall, which is expected to begin late Monday night or early Tuesday morning and continue off and on for the next couple of days. Although amounts should remain fairly light along the Front Range, it will increase closer to the foothills and mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains are also in store for extended periods of snow and very cold temperatures. Snow will begin in the mountains on Monday morning, bringing a fresh powder day for President’s Day skiers.

The arctic air will begin to move out Thursday, making for a quieter weekend.