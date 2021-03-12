Become a CoCoRaHS volunteer and help measure the big storm

DENVER — The big storm is going to be coming our way, and it could be a prodigious producer of precipitation.

It’s good news for Colorado — we need that moisture as the storm moves into the Four Corners of Colorado and eventually over the southeast part of the state.

It's going to bring a lot of moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico and the Southern Plains and pump it right in around the low pressure system. It’s expected to drop the heaviest snows along and east of the Continental Divide and dump snow in the Denver area as well.

We're going to need to track this to figure out how much snow we get and anyone can help by becoming a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) volunteer. CoCoRaHS volunteers help us measure the storm.

CoCoRaHS developed right here in Colorado back in the late 1990s and has since grown all across the country. There are more than 20,000 weather watchers worldwide.

CoCoRaHS volunteers learn how to precisely measure snow using a snow pad. They also receive a rain gauge to keep track of everything during the warm season, as well as a hail pads to measure how big the hail is by how big the dent it puts in the pan. For people who are interested in weather, it’s a lot of fun.

Learn how to become a CoCoRaHS volunteer on their website.

The storm is going to be a lot of fun, too. It’s looking like it probably pump in about 2 feet of snow in some areas. Locally, it could drop 3 or 4 feet over western sections of Larimer County, Boulder County at about 8,000 feet and down into Gilpin and Clear Creek counties.

We need the moisture event in a terrible drought. This is going to help out, even though it will be a bit of a hassle.

Track Colorado's snowstorm in real time with the Denver7 24/7 weather stream: