A look back at Denver's biggest snowstorms as a significant winter storm heads our way

DENVER — It was called Denver’s big snow. On December 1, 1913 snow began falling and didn’t let up for five days. When all was said and done, more than 45 inches of snow had accumulated on Denver streets. It was the biggest snowstorm to hit the city in recorded history.

As the city prepares for what could potentially be a significant winter storm, we look back at the biggest storms to hit the Denver area.

This week’s storm is expected to move into the western part of the state late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. This precipitation will be the leading edge of what could become a very strong storm system for Colorado by the end of the week.

This storm is showing good potential to become a big snow producer for the mountains, foothills, I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains by the end of the week. It is still too early for very specific snowfall estimates, but it could end up earning an entry in the National Weather Service’s list of the top 24 snowstorms to hit the Denver area.

Here are those numbers as of Tuesday. The 24 biggest Denver snowstorms (1881-Present) as compiled by the National Weather Service:

1. 45.7 inches Dec 1-5, 1913 2. 31.8 inches Mar 17-19, 2003 3. 30.4 inches Nov 2-4, 1946 4. 23.8 inches Dec 24, 1982 5. 23.0 inches Apr 23, 1885 6. 22.7 inches Oct 20-23, 1906 7. 21.9 inches Oct 24-25, 1997 8. 21.5 inches Nov 26-27, 1983 9. 20.7 inches Dec 20-21, 2006 10. 19.3 inches Jan 29-31, 1883 11. 19.0 inches Apr 24-25, 1935 12. 18.7 inches Mar 5-6, 1983 13. 18.5 inches Mar 20-22, 1944 14. 18.2 inches Apr 17-19, 1920 15. 18.0 inches Apr 19-20, 1907 16. 18.0 inches Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891 17. 17.7 inches Nov 19-21, 1979 18. 17.3 inches Apr 2, 1957 19. 16.9 inches Mar 20-21, 1952 20. 16.8 inches Apr 20-22, 1933 21. 16.5 inches Sep 26-28, 1936 22. 16.0 inches Oct 3-5, 1969 23. 15.9 inches Feb 2-4, 2012 24. 15.8 inches Apr 26-27, 1972

That 1913 storm shut down the city for days and it wasn't fully back on its feet for an entire month, according to the Denver Library Genealogy, African American & Western History Resources. City workers removed roughly six billion cubic feet of snow!

An article written by Brian K. Trembath on the library's website states the event caught the city off-guard. It started out with just a few inches a day, but by the fourth day, it began to dump, shutting down the city's entire streetcar system.

"Fortunately, Denver's other utilities, including phone systems, the electrical grid, and the water system worked without major problems," Tremboth wrote.

Photos on the Denver Library's archive shows just how much snow fell and how the city dealt with what -- unbeknownst to them at the time -- would be the city's biggest snowstorm.

Denver Library People walk down a shoveled pathway on a residential street in Denver, Colorado after the snowstorm of 1913. Shows snow packed lawns and snow covered houses.

Denver Library A huge snow pile sits on a street near stores and the Hotel Metropole after the 1913 snowstorm in Denver, Colorado. A sign on the hotel reads, "Hotel Metropole, Absolutely Fire Proof."

Denver Library View of men shoveling snow in front of the Denver Public Library on West Colfax and Bannock Street after the great snowstorm of 1913 in Denver, Colorado. Shows horse-drawn wagons, men, and the Capitol building.

Denver Library A snowman wears a hat as it sits in the driver's seat of probably a Model T Ford after the snowstorm of 1913 in Denver, Colorado. Pedestrians walk down sidewalk near piles of snow.