A look back at Denver's biggest snowstorms as a significant winter storm heads our way

DENVER — It was called Denver’s big snow. On December 1, 1913 snow began falling and didn’t let up for five days. When all was said and done, more than 45 inches of snow had accumulated on Denver streets. It was the biggest snowstorm to hit the city in recorded history.
As the city prepares for what could potentially be a significant winter storm, we look back at the biggest storms to hit the Denver area.
This week’s storm is expected to move into the western part of the state late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a mix of rain and snow. This precipitation will be the leading edge of what could become a very strong storm system for Colorado by the end of the week.
This storm is showing good potential to become a big snow producer for the mountains, foothills, I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains by the end of the week. It is still too early for very specific snowfall estimates, but it could end up earning an entry in the National Weather Service’s list of the top 24 snowstorms to hit the Denver area.
Here are those numbers as of Tuesday. The 24 biggest Denver snowstorms (1881-Present) as compiled by the National Weather Service:
|1. 45.7 inches
|Dec 1-5, 1913
|2. 31.8 inches
|Mar 17-19, 2003
|3. 30.4 inches
|Nov 2-4, 1946
|4. 23.8 inches
|Dec 24, 1982
|5. 23.0 inches
|Apr 23, 1885
|6. 22.7 inches
|Oct 20-23, 1906
|7. 21.9 inches
|Oct 24-25, 1997
|8. 21.5 inches
|Nov 26-27, 1983
|9. 20.7 inches
|Dec 20-21, 2006
|10. 19.3 inches
|Jan 29-31, 1883
|11. 19.0 inches
|Apr 24-25, 1935
|12. 18.7 inches
|Mar 5-6, 1983
|13. 18.5 inches
|Mar 20-22, 1944
|14. 18.2 inches
|Apr 17-19, 1920
|15. 18.0 inches
|Apr 19-20, 1907
|16. 18.0 inches
|Mar 31-Apr 1, 1891
|17. 17.7 inches
|Nov 19-21, 1979
|18. 17.3 inches
|Apr 2, 1957
|19. 16.9 inches
|Mar 20-21, 1952
|20. 16.8 inches
|Apr 20-22, 1933
|21. 16.5 inches
|Sep 26-28, 1936
|22. 16.0 inches
|Oct 3-5, 1969
|23. 15.9 inches
|Feb 2-4, 2012
|24. 15.8 inches
|Apr 26-27, 1972
That 1913 storm shut down the city for days and it wasn't fully back on its feet for an entire month, according to the Denver Library Genealogy, African American & Western History Resources. City workers removed roughly six billion cubic feet of snow!
An article written by Brian K. Trembath on the library's website states the event caught the city off-guard. It started out with just a few inches a day, but by the fourth day, it began to dump, shutting down the city's entire streetcar system.
"Fortunately, Denver's other utilities, including phone systems, the electrical grid, and the water system worked without major problems," Tremboth wrote.
Photos on the Denver Library's archive shows just how much snow fell and how the city dealt with what -- unbeknownst to them at the time -- would be the city's biggest snowstorm.