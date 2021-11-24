A few snowflakes fall in Denver metro area, but likely not enough to end late snow record

DENVER – While parts of the Denver metro area saw a few flakes of snow Wednesday morning, it appears likely that Denver will extend its record for the latest first measurable snowfall.

The airport saw a trace of snow Wednesday morning, and the south metro area saw slightly heavier snowfall, though it was not enough to accumulate significantly.

The record goes on! Only a trace of snow was observed in Denver this morning, so the record for the latest first measurable snowfall is still extending. Just a slight chance of measurable snow thru this evening, otherwise dry conditions persist through next Thursday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/P6NkfNnD34 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 24, 2021

The National Weather Service in Boulder said some light snow would continue through about 1 p.m. south and east of Denver but that there was only a slight chance of measurable snow Wednesday evening.

If the airport does not get 0.10 inches of snow this evening, it would extend the record for the latest first snowfall. That record, set in 1934, was broken Monday.

Where's the cold air? The weather pattern keeping snow out of Colorado, explained

The National Weather Service said if snow does not fall, it’s unlikely Denver sees any snow in November, as dry conditions are forecast for the next week.

Over the past 129 years, Denver has averaged 1 inch of snow in September, 4.1 inches in October and 7.4 inches in November.

Denver is also closing in on the record for consecutive days of non-measurable snowfall of 235 days, which was set between March and October 1887. If Denver does not see snow on Wednesday, it would mark 217 consecutive days without snowfall.

